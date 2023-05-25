Jimmy Carter Leaning Into Faith And Enjoying Peanut Butter Ice Cream 3 Months Into Hospice Care

It’s been three months since he entered hospice care, and former President Jimmy Carter reportedly remains in good spirits.

Jason Carter recently told the Associated Press that his grandfather is spending his days visiting with family and enjoying the occasional scoop of peanut butter ice cream at his modest home in Plains, Georgia.

Rosalynn, Jimmy’s wife of 76 years, is always by his side.

“They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” Jason said of his grandparents. “They’ve been together 70-plus years. They also know that they’re not in charge. Their faith is really grounding in this moment. In that way, it’s as good as it can be.”

Following a few brief hospitalizations, Jimmy announced his decision to forgo further medical intervention in February. At 98 years old, he is the longest-lived president in U.S. history.

Jason told the AP that his grandfather appreciates all the support he’s received since news broke that he’s entered hospice.

“That’s been one of the blessings of the last couple of months,” he said. “He is certainly getting to see the outpouring and it’s been gratifying to him for sure.”

At a celebration of the former president along Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Norcross on Tuesday, Jason expressed his amusement over the fact people consider his grandparents to be celebrities.

“They’re just like all of y’all’s grandparents—I mean, to the extent y’all’s grandparents are rednecks from south Georgia,” he told said to a laughing crowd. “If you go down there even today, next to their sink they have a little rack where they dry Ziplock bags.”

The Carters, who first met as youngsters, have been married since July 7, 1946. They share four children, 11 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.

In a 2021 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jimmy said that his love for Rosalynn has only increased in the decades they’ve spent together.

"We have grown closer to each other. We’ve learned from each other. And we have learned to accommodate each other’s idiosyncrasies," he shared. "And we’ve learned how to give each other plenty of space. We can each do our own thing and the other one absent."

