Jimmy Carter’s Grandson Shares Update On Former President Amid Hospice Care

“At this point, we're just taking care of him, expressing love, as he gets older.”

Published on August 9, 2023
Former president Jimmy Carter
Photo:

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Jimmy Carter’s grandson, Hugo Wentzel, provided an update on the former president six months into the 98 year old’s hospice care

Speaking with People about his elimination from the ABC reality series Claim to Fame, Wentzel, 24, said that he and his family are “staying close” after Carter’s decision to receive hospice care at his home in Plains, Georgia, instead of additional medical intervention.

With strict COVID regulations limiting outside visitors, Wentzel said that Carter’s immediate family is “really oriented around [their] close, tight-knit circle right now.”

ABCâs âClaim To Fameâ stars Hugo
Hugo Wentzel.

ABC/Gizelle Hernandez

Wentzel’s mother, Amy, is Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s only daughter. The former first couple also has three sons—Jack, James III, and Donnel—as well as 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“I have had a great life with him,” Wentzel told People. “He's been an amazing grandpa. He's an amazing person. I absolutely love him. Just from what he's done as a family man, I've had great experiences. Growing up, he's been a great influence, and at this point, we're just taking care of him, expressing love, as he gets older.” 

Jimmy Carter talks with his grandson Hugo Wentzel
Jimmy Carter talks with his grandson Hugo Wentzel during a picnic event on October 31, 2009 in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jeff Moore/The Elders via Getty Images

Wentzel has many great memories with his grandfather from over the years, but one that stands out most happened not too long ago.

“I had a really long talk with him, semi-recently, and the biggest takeaway was just something basic, but I do apply it in my life. He just said, ‘When you start something, just don't stop doing it until it's done,’" Wentzel recalled. "I feel like people say that a lot, but hearing him say that to me, especially [with] the stuff he's accomplished, I really took it to heart, and that's one of my principles for my life at this point.” 

Carter, the longest-lived president in U.S. history, will turn 99 on October 1. 

