Jimmy Buffett’s Sister Shares Singer’s Last Words To Her

Jimmy Buffett's last words to his sister couldn’t have been more on brand.

The “Margaritaville” singer’s sister, Lucy "LuLu" Buffett, reflected on her brother’s final days in a column for the Keys Citizen this week. LuLu said that "Bubba," her nickname for Jimmy, fought cancer “bravely and gave it everything he had,” noting that they shared a “beautiful goodbye” before he lost his private, four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma on September 1.

Even as the end neared, Jimmy’s legendary spirit never faltered.

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

“He had my grandfather’s twinkle in his eye to the end and he was very clear that the music, the party, and the good life was to continue with his robust optimism in tow,” LuLu wrote.

“He didn’t care about resting in peace,” she continued. “The last words he whispered to me were, ‘Have fun.’”

Jimmy was born on Christmas Day 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, but grew up in Mobile, Alabama. His grandfather, James Delaney Buffett, made his living as a captain on a steamship and his father was in the Army Corps of Engineers, traveling to India and Africa before settling his family in the Alabama port city. Jimmy grew up on the Gulf, listening to the stories of his grandfather that inspired many of his greatest hits.

According to LuLu, Jimmy “always kept his Southern Gulf Coast roots and the importance of family anchored in the vast depth of his psyche.”

So much so, that she brought Gumbo and water and sand from the Gulf of Mexico to their last visit so he could “touch and taste those elements that inspired his dreams as a child.”

Jimmy was 76 years old when he died. In addition to LuLu, the music legend is survived by his other sister, Lauren “LaLa” Buffett, his wife Jane, their three children, and one grandson.

