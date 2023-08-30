Jessica Simpson Is Happier After Moving Her Family From Hollywood To Nashville For The Summer

The pop star-turned fashion designer found happiness in the Tennessee capital.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep
Published on August 30, 2023
Jessica Simpson Family
Photo:

Charley Gallay/Stringer/Getty Images

Jessica Simpson has joined the increasing number of celebrities seeking sanctuary in the South

In a recent interview with E! News, the pop star/fashion designer revealed that she and her family traded in their Hollywood digs to rent a home in Nashville this summer. Simpson told the outlet that while they don’t plan to leave California for good, a change of scenery was just what the doctor ordered. 

The Texas native and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, have three children: Maxwell Drew, 11; Ace Knute 10; and Birdie Mae, 4. 

"Being in Nashville, even my kids are like, 'You laugh the whole time. You're so happy,'" Simpson told E! News. "It's because I'm not on guard. I'm with a lot of like-minded people. It's not about the celebrities—it's really about the music and the heart and the conversation."

The “Irresistible” singer said that spending time in the Tennessee capital has helped her return to her musical roots—a move she’s been planning for 12 years.

"I'm not nervous at all, but if you were to ask me two years ago when I was talking about coming back to music, I was frightened," Simpson admitted. "But now, I know exactly what I want."

Other celebrities who have bid farewell to the paparazzi-filled streets of Los Angeles in favor of some Southern hospitality include James Van Der Beek, Alexandra Breckenridge, and Matthew McConaughey. 

"The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," Breckenridge told Atlanta Magazine of her family’s decision to move to the Atlanta area. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

