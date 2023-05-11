Jennifer Garner Says She Might Have Been A Minister If She Hadn’t Become An Actress

“I would have really liked being a minister. My mom thinks I still will be.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023
Jennifer Garner
Photo:

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

There are many things Jennifer Garner could have done with her life if she hadn’t decided to pursue acting. She could have run the family farm in Oklahoma or, based on her social media, probably excelled in the culinary world. 

In a recent interview with Allure, however, Garner shared that if things had gone differently for her in Hollywood, she might have ended up with a career in ministry. 

“I would have really liked being a minister,” the 13 Going on 30 star said. “My mom thinks I still will be. I grew up in such a lovely church in the United Methodist Church, and the minister was like the den parent. What I like about the study of religion, it reminds me of the study of theater—it’s really a liberal arts education. You have to understand history, geography, literature. It’s art, it’s everything. I don’t know anything about Hinduism, Islam, so many other religions, and I wish I did. That feels like a sign of respect.”

“I think the more you engage, the more you learn about different ways that people believe and worship, the more you can sit next to anyone and be a neighbor,” Garner continued. “There’s such value in that to me. I don’t know that I will ever be someone who is writing a sermon Sunday morning, but I like the idea of it. I like the idea of going back to divinity school.”

Garner regularly goes to church with the three children she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Violet even teaches Sunday school. 

Garner knows how impactful religious services can be on a young mind. 

"As a kid, my family and I, we always referenced this one beautiful sermon," she told Allure, "where our minister talked about taking something hard that had happened and imagining yourself going down to the banks of the river and fashioning a beautiful box out of what you find there and placing this hurt carefully in the box and watching it float down the river. The power of letting go. Don’t carry it. Just let it go.”

“So many times, my sisters and I have said, ‘You need to put that in the river,’” Garner continued. “I’m not coming from a place of, ‘I have this unshakeable faith that I have to share.’ It’s coming from a human place—a place of respect and curiosity.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane On Her Friendship With Loretta Lynn And Her New Album, ‘Denim & Diamonds’
Easter children
Our Editors' Favorite Easter Traditions That We'll Never Give Up
The Laurel Mercantile Co. team, from left: Ben & Erin Napier, Josh & Emily Nowell, Jim & Mallorie Rasberry
The Incredible Comeback Of Laurel, Mississippi
MM quotes
15 Reasons Matthew McConaughey Is a Mama's Boy and We Love It
Edna Lewis
A Loving Tribute To A True Southern Food Legend
Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Reveals How "Sweet" Matthew McConaughey Helped Her Juggle Motherhood and Acting
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
Hoda Kotb Shares Her Secret New Orleans
easter dress girl
Why Southern Women Buy Easter Dresses
Ben & Erin Napier Southern Living Feature Image
Erin And Ben Napier Share Their Dream Home In The Mississippi Countryside
Daughter photographing mother and sister
When Did We Start To Become Our Daughters’ Best Friend?
cluttered living room
9 Tips For Decluttering Sentimental Items Guilt-Free From Professional Organizers
2022 tastemakers
The Women Behind These Family Businesses Are Our 2022 Tastemakers
Southern Living Tastemakers 2021
10 Inspiring Women Who Are Shaping the South
Harbor views from Bay Street in Beaufort, SC
Experience The Subtle Magic Of Beaufort, South Carolina
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Farmer Finds A Wife
Meet The Four Southerners Looking For Love On Fox’s “Farmer Wants A Wife”