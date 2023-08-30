Jennifer Garner's Too-Cute Throwback Photo Highlights Her Mom's Embroidery Skills

Jennifer Garner celebrated the start of the school year by sharing an adorable throw-back photo from her own days as a student.

The actress posted her kindergarten portrait on Instagram Monday, much to the delight of her millions of fans. The smiling snap shows off Garner’s cute homemade outfit, bob hairstyle, and a row of pearly white baby teeth. And those dimples!

“Happy back to school, everyone, from kindergarten Jen in her homemade and hand-embroidered jumper,” Garner, 51, captioned the post. “Featuring a necklace earned by practicing piano. Congratulations, Mamas.”

We can only imagine how hard Garner’s beloved mother Pat worked on that jumper.

Garner attended Oakwood Elementary School (now Overbrook Elementary School) in Charleston, West Virginia, where she was raised alongside her two sisters, Susannah and Melissa.

She shares three children—Violet, 17; Seraphina, 14; and Samuel, 11—with her ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"It's really important for my kids to see that everyone doesn't have the lives they see in Los Angeles," Garner told Southern Living in 2017. "That doesn't reflect the rest of the world. I want them to grow up with the Southern values I had—to look at people when they say hello and to stop and smell the roses. If I could do half as good a job as my mom did, I'd be pretty happy."

