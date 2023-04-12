Jennifer Garner Plans To Celebrate Her Birthday Planting Trees

This year, she’s going to be the one giving the gifts.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 12, 2023

Jennifer Garner’s birthday is coming up on April 17, but this year she’s going to be the one giving the gifts. The actress plans to mark the occasion by giving back to the planet by spending the day planting trees.

Last year Garner marked her 50th birthday with a lavish celebration. This year, she is planning to go a little more low key. “I'm gonna plant trees,” the star of the upcoming Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me shared in an interview with Extra, noting that "51 is a lot less exciting than 50."

Jennifer Garner

Dominik Bindl / Stringer/Getty Images

Garner’s day of service in the dirt is definitely a worthy cause. Planting trees is great for your yard and for your planet. A few of the benefits to planting trees include providing shade, helping remove pollutants and smoke from the air, and trees can help reduce stormwater runoff and flooding. They can also provide homes to wildlife and, perhaps most importantly, they produce oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide. “Studies show one acre of trees produces enough oxygen for 18 people every day,” the Georgia Forestry Commission reports

If that’s not enough reason to convince you to plant trees, perhaps this will do the trick: trees look great in the yard, too. Plant a maple for gorgeous fall foliage, add a dogwood, choose a stately magnolia for the front of the house, adding a few shade trees to the yard, or opt for an adorable dwarf fruit tree. Although you might want to take a quick look over the Grumpy Gardner’s guide to trees you should not plant before you plan your project. 

We think birthdays are for celebrations and celebrations are the more, the merrier in our book. So let’s all join Garner’s festivities and make this April all about planting new life in our own yards.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Cherry Blossoms
How To Grow And Care For Cherry Blossom Trees
Elvis Wedding tout image
The Most Iconic Wedding Dresses of All Time
Frio River, Garner State Park
Discover Hidden Gems Deep In Texas Hill Country
Oakleaf Hydrangea and peony centerpiece
51 Easy Spring Flower Arrangements You Can Totally Pull Off
Farm Girl Flowers Big Love Burlap Wrapped Bouquet
Flowers Are The Perfect Gift For Any Occasion—Here Are Our Favorite Places To Order From
Purple Party Table
46 Easter Table Decorations And Centerpieces For Spring
Raspberry Crepe Myrtle Tree
How To Grow And Care For Crepe Myrtle
Jubilee in Daphne, AL 1950s
The Jubilee: Mobile Bay's Summer Seafood Phenomenon
This beloved family beach town on Mustang Island known affectionately and proudly as Port “A” has done a remarkable job of recovering in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, and its 6.3 miles of broad, flat sands remain a great place t
Why Port Aransas Is Texans' Most Beloved Family Vacation Spot
Structure and Style Container Plants
30 Colorful Spring Container Gardens
After: Neutral Update Living Room
Our Most Inspiring Before & After Makeovers
Lost Cakes Of The South
Steppin' Into the Holiday
Lifetime's Star-Studded Holiday Movie Schedule Is Here!
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Outdoor Easter Table With Hanging Eggs and Flower Pots
63 Beautiful Easter Decorations For 2023
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South