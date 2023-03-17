Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George Texts Her A Bible Verse Every Morning

Jenna Bush Hager can count on her dad for a lot of things—daily morning text messages included.

In a conversation about faith during yesterday’s episode of Today, Jenna shared that her father, former president George W Bush, texts her a Bible verse every morning.

"I actually wake up every morning to a text from my dad that's a different bible verse,” she told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The former first daughter revealed that the tradition actually started with her twin sister Barbara when she was going through a “bad breakup.”

"My dad just started texting her every morning and it was something really small, but something very steady that she'd look up to," Jenna continued.

Hoda chimed in to say that she could relate.

"Life is so about timing," she said. "You guys have each texted me something full of faith and meaning at a time when I needed it the most."

Jenna has spoken about her close relationship with her father before. She shared a sentimental moment from her wedding day during a May 2021 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck—in his pickup truck—and he said, ‘You look beautiful, baby,’ and then we both just wept,” Jenna recalled.



Jenna married husband Henry Hager at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas, on May 10, 2008. They share three children: Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.