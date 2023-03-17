Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George Texts Her A Bible Verse Every Morning

We love this sweet tradition.

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023
Jenna Bush Hager George W Bush
Photo:

SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Jenna Bush Hager can count on her dad for a lot of things—daily morning text messages included.

In a conversation about faith during yesterday’s episode of Today, Jenna shared that her father, former president George W Bush, texts her a Bible verse every morning.

"I actually wake up every morning to a text from my dad that's a different bible verse,” she told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

The former first daughter revealed that the tradition actually started with her twin sister Barbara  when she was going through a “bad breakup.”

"My dad just started texting her every morning and it was something really small, but something very steady that she'd look up to," Jenna continued. 

Hoda chimed in to say that she could relate.

"Life is so about timing," she said. "You guys have each texted me something full of faith and meaning at a time when I needed it the most." 

Jenna has spoken about her close relationship with her father before. She shared a sentimental moment from her wedding day during a May 2021 episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

“I think my dad picked me up in a pickup truck—in his pickup truck—and he said, ‘You look beautiful, baby,’ and then we both just wept,” Jenna recalled.

Jenna married husband Henry Hager at the Bush family ranch in Crawford, Texas, on May 10, 2008. They share three children: Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Henry Hager And Jenna Bush Wedding
Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Sweet Thing Her Dad Told Her on Her Wedding Day
Jenna Bush and Henry Hager Wedding in Crawford, Texas
Jenna Bush Hager Says Dad George W. Bush Wanted Her to Elope
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Returns To 'Today' After Daughter Hope’s "Scary" ICU Stay
Swim in Texas Bluebonnets
Laura Bush's Passion For The Natural World Began With Her Mother's Love
Hoda Kotb in New Orleans
Hoda Kotb Shares Her Secret New Orleans
Jenna Bush Hager, George W. Bush, Laura Bush, and Barbara Bush
The Bush Family Has A Knack For Nicknames
Jenna Bush Hager Today
Jenna Bush Hager Recalls Bringing Her Daughters To The White House For The First Time
Jenna Bush Hager Today
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Emotional Reunion With Daughter Mila After Picking Her up at Summer Camp 
Father’s Day Quotes
50 Father's Day Quotes To Celebrate Dad
Jenna Bush Hager in Yellow and Black Dress
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Photos from Family Vacation
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 17 Jenna Bush Hager
Jenna Bush Hager Shares the Sweetest Family Photo for National Teachers' Day
Barbara Bush Releases New Book
Jenna Bush Hager Shares Sweet Family Photo and Message in Honor of Grandma Barbara Bush's Birthday
Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush Shares Sweet Photos of Daughter Cora Georgia With Her Doting Grandparents
Jenna Bush Hager and Granny Barbara Bush
Jenna Bush Hager on Her Grandmother's Needlepoint Stockings– and Missing Her At Christmas
George, Laura, Jenna, and Barbara Bush 1987
The Story Behind The Bush Twins' Strangest Nicknames
pillows
Needlepoint Pillows Are Coming Back All Over the Country, But They Never Went Out of Style in the South