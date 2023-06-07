Jelly Roll Surprises Whataburger Employees With $1,000 Tip

A spontaneous act of generosity on the part of a country music superstar shocked the employees of a Dallas-area Whataburger.

In a viral TikTok video shared last month, Jelly Roll can be seen pulling up to the restaurant’s drive-thru window with two friends. In what appears to be a recording of an Instagram Live, the “Need a Favor” singer asks the teenager at the window how many people are working that night. After learning that there were five staff members there, Jelly Roll announced his plan.

“Listen, I’m going to Venmo you $1,000, but I want you to give everybody working with you $200,” he said.

At first, the employee was skeptical.

“For real?” he asked the star.

“I’m dead serious,” Jelly Roll assured him. “Right now.”

“We do this all the time, y’all just caught us live,” he told the camera before handing his phone back to his friend.

A follow-up video filmed by one of the lucky Whataburger employees shows the aftermath of the transaction that was eventually conducted via Cash App.

The shaky clip shows the staff members jumping up and down and screaming as they see the $1,000 appear on one of their phones.

Jelly Roll, born Jason Bradley DeFord, was raised in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee. After a difficult childhood that culminated in a 10-year prison sentence at the age of 16, he burst onto the country music scene in his mid 30s.

Jelly Roll made his Grand Ole Opry debut in November 2021 and scored his first number 1 song with his debut country single, “Son of a Sinner," in January 2023. That song earned him Male Video of the Year, Male Breakthrough Video of the Year, and Digital-First Performance of the Year at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

A documentary about his inspiring life, Jelly Roll: Save Me, recently premiered on Hulu.

“My whole mission in life is to touch people. I just want to help people, man,” Jelly Roll, 38, explained in an appearance on Good Morning America. ”I want to help those that feel helpless because I felt helpless for so long. And I think this documentary is really going to get into the weeds of that.”

Keep up the good work!

