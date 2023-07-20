Country Star Jelly Roll Grants A Cancer Patient's Dying Wish

"I’m glad I could come to visit you.”

Updated on July 20, 2023
Jelly Roll speaks on CMA Close Up Stage during CMA Fest 2023 at Music City Center on June 09, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. . Photo:

Getty Images/Terry Wyatt

Country singer Jelly Roll likes to use his new fame and massive platform to make a difference in the lives of his fans. So it’s no real surprise that when he heard about a fan with untreatable lung cancer whose dying wish was to see him perform live, he did everything he could to make it happen.

It all started with a video shared on TikTok by the James Bess Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that works to grant the final wishes for adults facing terminal illness, Taste of Country first reported. In the brief clip, 65-year-old Suzanne Durham of Nashville shared her story of recovering from drug and alcohol addiction to help others struggling with the same issues. Then came her cancer diagnosis—she has Stage 4 Small Cell Carcinoma, an aggressive and currently untreatable lung cancer.

In the video, Durham shared that the doctor had given her about five months to live. When asked what her dying wish would be, she says she'd love to meet Jelly Roll and watch him play a show. The video caught the attention of Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie XO, who replied to the video: “We can def make this happen.” Sure enough, a few days later, it did. 

In another video posted on the James Bess Foundation's TikTok page, the country superstar is giving Durham a big hug. He then played a show for Durham and her friends at Nashville's Life Church, according to Music Mayhem. Jelly played a few of his own hits like "Need a Favor" and "Son of a Sinner" and covered tracks from the Eagles, Alan Jackson, and more.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, is a former addict himself and does what he can to bring awareness to the problem and help those affected by it, including Durham. According to local NBC affiliate WSMV, Durham used her own addiction and recovery to set her on a mission to help others as a manager of a rehab facility. That clearly resonated with Jelly Roll. "Somebody who came out of the situation you came out of and turned her life around and immediately found purpose helping people who were in that same situation,” he said, per Music Mayhem. "I’m glad I could come to visit you.”  

