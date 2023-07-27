Jell-O Got A Face Lift For The First Time In 10 Years

Some might say that Jell-O is a cornerstone of Southern civilization. Decades past featured tables lined with Jell-O salads, welcoming any last-minute guest to sit and stay awhile with a Tomato Aspic, Lime Gelatin and Cottage Cheese Salad, or a multi-layered and multi-colored concoction from the worn pages of an heirloom cookbook. (The more color and the more suspended ingredients, the better.)

Though younger generations are no longer quite so keen on the preparation of retro gelatin salads, Jell-O still plays a huge role in many of our favorite not-so-congealed dishes. Strawberry Pretzel Jell-O Salad still finds fans at family picnics and holidays, and the use of Banana Cream Instant Pudding can shorten cook time on beloved family recipes.

Jell-O, the iconic gelatin brand—nothing less than the best in Grandma’s kitchen—has been around since 1845. The logo has changed several times through the last 178 years to reflect the changing needs and wants of grocery store shoppers; Jell-O’s very first logo, for instance, included the tagline “Delicate. Delightful. Dainty.” under its signature red letters. Now, for the first time in 10 years, Jell-O is unveiling modernized packaging with a splashy logo to appeal to a new generation of parents.



Jell-O

“As ‘America’s Most Famous Dessert’, we aim to transcend generations and want to continue bringing our customers on a never-ending flavor journey,” said Kraft Heinz Associate Director of Desserts Kristina Hannant in a press release. “After 10 years, it was time to take a look at our packaging and bring Jell-O into the future in a bold, playful, wonder-filled way.”

The updated Jell-O logo is still instantly recognizable, of course, but has more emphasis on the “O” than in previous versions. In addition to the spirited new font, Jell-O boxes will also feature gummy-like imagery. “The new fruit and pudding imagery…[reimagines] how the flavors can come to life in a playful, sensory way, transporting customers into the Jell-O world of jiggly goodness,” the release states.



Jell-O

The creative, ever-so-colorful Jell-O packaging can be found in stores now and will span all of the brand’s products, including pudding, gelatin, boxes, and cups.

Maybe it’s time to give Orange Sherbet Jello Salad another chance.