J.Crew's Epic Sale Will Help You Refresh Your Closet With Must-Have Transitional Pieces Starting At $13

We might be in the middle of winter, but spring is definitely on our minds. Luckily, J.Crew's epic sale is full of timeless transitional wear that will help you get through the awkward weather to come as we wait patiently for spring to arrive.

Bring on the vivid shades and easy-to-throw-on-and-off essentials that are sure to become your closet staples for the rest of the winter season. You have until Monday, January 23 to save an extra 60 percent on already discounted apparel, but don’t wait too long. Many styles are quickly selling out thanks to the incredible double discount.

Get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these budget-friendly options that will save you big.

The 10 Best J.Crew Deals To Shop Now

We filtered through hundreds of deals to find the 10 best options worth making room for in your closet. These picks are layering-friendly, and most come in happy-making hues to get you in the spring mood, even if it's still freezing outside.

J.Crew

Cashmere Sweater Tank

You'll be reaching for this soft layering essential over and over again. This design is the longer version of J.Crew's best-selling cropped sweater tank. Use it as a base layer for your outfits for the rest of the season.

BUY IT: Starting at $44.50 (orig. $110); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Pointelle Crewneck Sweater

This sweater is available in uplifting, soft pink shades. The relaxed fit and pretty pointelle detail make it easy to dress up or down for any occasion. With this deal, you're saving a cool $100.

BUY IT: $28 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

Switch up this classic fit with a soft pastel shade. This alpaca-blend ribbed cardigan will become one of the most worn pieces in your closet. It strikes the delicate balance between being cozy without feeling heavy.

BUY IT: Starting at $40 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Cropped Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

This cropped cashmere sweater comes in an array of bright colors to fit your mood. Shoppers call it a "versatile staple" for your winter wardrobe.

BUY IT: Starting at $59.50 (orig. $118); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Supersculpt Scoopneck Sweater Tank

Reviewers say this sculpted tank top has a "more dressy look than a basic tank top," and works as well for winter as it does for spring. It's also crafted from at least 30 percent of J.Crew's re-imagined fabrics.

BUY IT: $24 with code SALETIME (orig. $75); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Tissue Turtleneck Shirt

J.Crew brought back this top-seller, which has been a fan-favorite since 2007. Stock up while you can on this classic fitted piece in multiple colors at a reasonable price.

BUY IT: Starting at $12.40 with code SALETIME (orig. from $39.50); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Vintage Straight Corduroy Pant

Based on the best-selling Vintage Straight Pant, this corduroy variation still holds a flattering high-rise fit. Shoppers have dubbed the comfy design "​​the kind of pants you buy in all colors."

BUY IT: Starting at $30 with code SALETIME (orig. $118); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Winter Garden Top

This best-selling top works well beyond the festive season. Thanks to the simple silhouette and playful cuffs, you can easily transition from work to dinner plans.

BUY IT: Starting at $19.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Marie Marot X J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant

Created in collaboration with Parisian designer Marie Marot, these pants were constructed with a practical navy stretch velvet. Add unexpected textile texture to level up your next basic ensemble.

BUY IT: $72.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $228); jcrew.com

J.Crew

Waffle-Knit Shacket, $47.20

Shackets are crucial for layering, especially during transitional weather as we wait for spring. Reviewers say it runs a little oversized, so you can comfortably fit a sweater underneath on chillier days.

BUY IT: $47.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $148); jcrew.com

Check out more deals from J.Crew's colossal sale to help you officially kick off your closet fresh this season.