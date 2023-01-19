Style Fashion J.Crew's Epic Sale Will Help You Refresh Your Closet With Must-Have Transitional Pieces Starting At $13 Hurry, these deals won't last long. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. You have until Monday, January 23 to save an extra 60 percent on already discounted apparel, but don’t wait too long. Many styles are quickly selling out thanks to the incredible double discount. Get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these budget-friendly options that will save you big. The 10 Best J.Crew Deals To Shop Now Cashmere Sweater Tank, Starting at $44.50 (orig. $110) Pointelle Crewneck Sweater, $28 with code SALETIME (orig. $128) Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater, Starting at $40 with code SALETIME (orig. $128) Cropped Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $59.50 (orig. $118) Supersculpt Scoopneck Sweater Tank, $24 with code SALETIME (orig. $75) Tissue Turtleneck Shirt, Starting at $12.40 with code SALETIME (orig. from $39.50) Vintage Straight Corduroy Pant, Starting at $30 with code SALETIME (orig. $118) Winter Garden Top, Starting at $19.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $89.50) Marie Marot X J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant, $72.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $228) Waffle-Knit Shacket, $47.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $148) We filtered through hundreds of deals to find the 10 best options worth making room for in your closet. These picks are layering-friendly, and most come in happy-making hues to get you in the spring mood, even if it's still freezing outside. J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Tank You'll be reaching for this soft layering essential over and over again. This design is the longer version of J.Crew's best-selling cropped sweater tank. Use it as a base layer for your outfits for the rest of the season. BUY IT: Starting at $44.50 (orig. $110); jcrew.com J.Crew Pointelle Crewneck Sweater This sweater is available in uplifting, soft pink shades. The relaxed fit and pretty pointelle detail make it easy to dress up or down for any occasion. With this deal, you're saving a cool $100. BUY IT: $28 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com J.Crew Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater Switch up this classic fit with a soft pastel shade. This alpaca-blend ribbed cardigan will become one of the most worn pieces in your closet. It strikes the delicate balance between being cozy without feeling heavy. BUY IT: Starting at $40 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com J.Crew Cropped Cashmere Crewneck Sweater This cropped cashmere sweater comes in an array of bright colors to fit your mood. Shoppers call it a "versatile staple" for your winter wardrobe. BUY IT: Starting at $59.50 (orig. $118); jcrew.com J.Crew Supersculpt Scoopneck Sweater Tank Reviewers say this sculpted tank top has a "more dressy look than a basic tank top," and works as well for winter as it does for spring. It's also crafted from at least 30 percent of J.Crew's re-imagined fabrics. BUY IT: $24 with code SALETIME (orig. $75); jcrew.com J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck Shirt J.Crew brought back this top-seller, which has been a fan-favorite since 2007. Stock up while you can on this classic fitted piece in multiple colors at a reasonable price. BUY IT: Starting at $12.40 with code SALETIME (orig. from $39.50); jcrew.com J.Crew Vintage Straight Corduroy Pant Based on the best-selling Vintage Straight Pant, this corduroy variation still holds a flattering high-rise fit. Shoppers have dubbed the comfy design "the kind of pants you buy in all colors." BUY IT: Starting at $30 with code SALETIME (orig. $118); jcrew.com J.Crew Winter Garden Top This best-selling top works well beyond the festive season. Thanks to the simple silhouette and playful cuffs, you can easily transition from work to dinner plans. BUY IT: Starting at $19.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com J.Crew Marie Marot X J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant Created in collaboration with Parisian designer Marie Marot, these pants were constructed with a practical navy stretch velvet. Add unexpected textile texture to level up your next basic ensemble. BUY IT: $72.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $228); jcrew.com

J.Crew Waffle-Knit Shacket, $47.20

Shackets are crucial for layering, especially during transitional weather as we wait for spring. Reviewers say it runs a little oversized, so you can comfortably fit a sweater underneath on chillier days.

BUY IT: $47.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $148); jcrew.com

Check out more deals from J.Crew's colossal sale to help you officially kick off your closet fresh this season.