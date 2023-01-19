J.Crew's Epic Sale Will Help You Refresh Your Closet With Must-Have Transitional Pieces Starting At $13

Hurry, these deals won't last long.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 19, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

J.Crew sale
Photo:

J.Crew

We might be in the middle of winter, but spring is definitely on our minds. Luckily, J.Crew's epic sale is full of timeless transitional wear that will help you get through the awkward weather to come as we wait patiently for spring to arrive.

Bring on the vivid shades and easy-to-throw-on-and-off essentials that are sure to become your closet staples for the rest of the winter season. You have until Monday, January 23 to save an extra 60 percent on already discounted apparel, but don’t wait too long. Many styles are quickly selling out thanks to the incredible double discount.

Get ready to refresh your wardrobe with these budget-friendly options that will save you big.

The 10 Best J.Crew Deals To Shop Now

We filtered through hundreds of deals to find the 10 best options worth making room for in your closet. These picks are layering-friendly, and most come in happy-making hues to get you in the spring mood, even if it's still freezing outside.

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Cashmere Sweater Tank

You'll be reaching for this soft layering essential over and over again. This design is the longer version of J.Crew's best-selling cropped sweater tank. Use it as a base layer for your outfits for the rest of the season.

BUY IT: Starting at $44.50 (orig. $110); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Pointelle Crewneck Sweater

This sweater is available in uplifting, soft pink shades. The relaxed fit and pretty pointelle detail make it easy to dress up or down for any occasion. With this deal, you're saving a cool $100.

BUY IT: $28 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Ribbed V-Neck Cardigan Sweater

Switch up this classic fit with a soft pastel shade. This alpaca-blend ribbed cardigan will become one of the most worn pieces in your closet. It strikes the delicate balance between being cozy without feeling heavy.

BUY IT: Starting at $40 with code SALETIME (orig. $128); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Cropped Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

This cropped cashmere sweater comes in an array of bright colors to fit your mood. Shoppers call it a "versatile staple" for your winter wardrobe.

BUY IT: Starting at $59.50 (orig. $118); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Supersculpt Scoopneck Sweater Tank

Reviewers say this sculpted tank top has a "more dressy look than a basic tank top," and works as well for winter as it does for spring. It's also crafted from at least 30 percent of J.Crew's re-imagined fabrics.

BUY IT: $24 with code SALETIME (orig. $75); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Tissue Turtleneck Shirt

J.Crew brought back this top-seller, which has been a fan-favorite since 2007. Stock up while you can on this classic fitted piece in multiple colors at a reasonable price.

BUY IT: Starting at $12.40 with code SALETIME (orig. from $39.50); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Vintage Straight Corduroy Pant

Based on the best-selling Vintage Straight Pant, this corduroy variation still holds a flattering high-rise fit. Shoppers have dubbed the comfy design "​​the kind of pants you buy in all colors."

BUY IT: Starting at $30 with code SALETIME (orig. $118); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Winter Garden Top

This best-selling top works well beyond the festive season. Thanks to the simple silhouette and playful cuffs, you can easily transition from work to dinner plans.

BUY IT: Starting at $19.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $89.50); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Marie Marot X J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant

Created in collaboration with Parisian designer Marie Marot, these pants were constructed with a practical navy stretch velvet. Add unexpected textile texture to level up your next basic ensemble.

BUY IT: $72.80 with code SALETIME (orig. $228); jcrew.com

J.Crew sale

J.Crew

Waffle-Knit Shacket, $47.20

Shackets are crucial for layering, especially during transitional weather as we wait for spring. Reviewers say it runs a little oversized, so you can comfortably fit a sweater underneath on chillier days.

BUY IT: $47.20 with code SALETIME (orig. $148); jcrew.com

Check out more deals from J.Crew's colossal sale to help you officially kick off your closet fresh this season.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Nordstrom After Christmas Sale
Treat Yourself To These 7 Cozy Must-Haves On Sale At Nordstrom—Up To 72% Off
Spanx End of Season Sale Tout
You Can Score Double Discounts On Best-Sellers During Spanx’s End Of Season Sale—But Only For A Few More Days
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
Early Black Friday Editor-Loved Deals Roundup Tout
Everything Our Shopping Editor Is Buying Before Black Friday—Including An Artificial Christmas Tree For 49% Off
spanx white pant
15 Ways To Wear White After Labor Day
Gregory Pack
This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale
Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan
Amazon Quietly Slashed Prices On Nearly Everything Ahead Of Black Friday
Garmin Forerunner 245
Amazon’s Cyber Week Sales Aren’t Over—Here Are Steals Up To 71% Off You Can Still Get
Nichola Maxi Dress in Zanzibar Blue Meet Me On The Dock Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Huge Sale Is the Mid-Week Pick-Me-Up We All Need
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
Best Culotte Pants
Culottes Are the Comeback Trend We've All Been Waiting For—Here Are 15 Cute Pairs To Shop Now
JoyLab French Terry Mid-Rise Shorts
The Best Sweat Shorts That'll Keep You Cool and Cozy All Summer
White Tees
No Wardrobe Is Complete Without a White T-Shirt—These Are 12 of the Best
Older Women poses with butterfly brooch
Let's Bring Back Brooches In 2023