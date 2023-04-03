It’s J.Crew’s 40th Anniversary, And All Of Our Editors’ Favorite Classic Pieces Are On Sale

It may be hard to believe, but the J.Crew catalog was first published 40 years ago in 1983 (feel old yet?). To mark the milestone, J.Crew’s 40th Anniversary campaign recently launched, celebrating the brand’s “heritage” styles that can be worn for “decades.” From blazers to chino shorts, you’ll find all the classic styles that J.Crew is known for.

We’re sharing some of our favorite pieces that we’ve worn over and over again so you can love them, too. The best part? They’re all on sale right now. You might even find yourself wearing these J.Crew picks for the next 40 years.

Classic-Fit Chambray Shirt

“I’ve had this shirt for probably 10 years, and it’s one item that I keep through every closet clean-out. It can be worn casually or dressed up, tucked or untucked, and it goes with pretty much any pant or skirt.” — Lauren Taylor, Commerce Writer

To buy: $58.80 with code SPRING (orig. $98); jcrew.com

Regent Blazer in Wool Flannel

“To say my two sisters and I are obsessed with this blazer would be an understatement. I think we own this style in every color they’ve ever made. It’s a closet staple! I love wearing it with jeans and a plain T-shirt for a more polished casual look, but it also looks incredibly chic with black dress pants and heels. My sisters have more corporate jobs and wear theirs over suit dresses or with slacks nearly every day to work.” — Anna Price Olson, Assistant GM

To buy: $169.50 (orig. $228); jcrew.com



Slim-Fit Baird McNutt Irish Linen Shirt

“There is nothing in my closet I wear more than a white button down. It’s the most versatile piece of clothing—dress it up with a skirt or slacks and heels, wear it every day with jeans and sneakers, and even use it as a coverup at the beach. During the summer, I like to swap it out for the short-sleeve version, too.” — Mary Shannon Hodes, Associate Digital Editor

To buy: $58.80 with code SPRING (orig. $98); jcrew.com

4-Inch Stretch Chino Short

“These are the shorts I just can’t quit. I’ve worn them for over a decade, adding new colors to my collection summer after summer (though the classic white tends to be the pair I reach for most). They feel more polished than denim, but they’re equally comfortable. Plus, I’m 5 '10”, which can make shopping for shorts and pants challenging, and the 4-inch inseam on these hits just right.” — Betsy Cribb, Homes and Features Editor

To buy: $36.50 (orig. $59.50); jcrew.com

Vintage Cotton Crewneck T-shirt

“I think J. Crew has the best basic tees. I love both the crew neck and the V-neck. They are great to stock up on for summer but also for layering year round. They come in a variety of colors so when they go on sale, I grab a bunch. They are so soft but also have a great shape. Truly the perfect tee.” — Rebecca Angel Baer, Senior Digital Editor

To buy: From $20.70 with code SPRING (orig. $34.50); jcrew.com

9-Inch Mid-Rise Toothpick Jean in Point Lake Wash

“J. Crew’s 9-inch midrise jeans have become my most worn pair of denim. I started with a classic jean color and have since added a black pair to my closet and just purchased a white pair for the summer.” — Jenna Sims, Digital Editor

To buy: $76.80 with code SPRING (orig. $128); jcrew.com

New Seaside Short in Linen Blend

“My first introduction to these shorts was finding them on sale for $4–yes, $4. Now I have them in five different shades. They’re my number one go-to for summertime hangs from a casual dinner out to a day at the beach. The linen is super soft and surprisingly doesn’t hold wrinkles, so it’s easy to pack for trips. I love pairing them with a soft tee, light button down, or colorful blouse.” — Tara Massouleh McCay, Travel & Culture Editor

To buy: From $32.50 (orig. From $59.50); jcrew.com

Cotton-Blend Rollneck Sweater

“I’ve been wearing a version of this J. Crew classic rollneck since the ‘90s. What I love most about this sweater is it can work in the cold weather with a thermal underneath, but it also keeps me comfortable during warmer spring months with its open weave and cotton construction. It is the perfect blend of casual but also chic, so it can be dressed up or down.” — Dwyer Frame, Senior Vice President

To buy: $70.80 with code SPRING (orig. $118); jcrew.com

