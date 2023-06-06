Jason Isbell Recalls Special Relationship With Childhood Hero, John Prine

Jason Isbell is many things. The Alabama-native is a father, a husband, a four-time Grammy winner, a Twitter personality, and, most recently, an actor. But above all, Isbell is a musician.

In the newest episode of Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast, the musician discusses everything from going to church as a child to his mother’s famously inedible biscuits, as well as his lifelong love for old-school blues.

Speaking with editor-in-chief Sid Evans, Isbell looked back on his early years in the music industry and the major influencers, like John Prine, who took him under their wing.

Isbell, who opened for Prine numerous times throughout his career, isn’t shy about how heavily his songwriting is influenced by his late friend.

“I got to know him real well, we got to be really good friends. And I value that time that I spent with John about as much as I value anything. The way he saw the world and the details that he noticed, and the things that he allowed himself to be moved by, really sort of informed not just his work and his songwriting, but the way he lived, the way he interacted with his family and the people that he cared about.”

Prine was 73 years old and still performing when he died due to complications from COVID-19 in April 2020.

“John was one of the only people who in his 70s would be watching the clock on stage because he wanted to play longer,” Isbell said. “You know, most people that age were ready to go to the hotel, go to bed, but John was always upset when it was time to end the show, you know?”

His relationship with Prine feels particularly “special” because he grew up listening to him as a child.

“My mom would play me those records when I was little, you know, when I was a baby, we'd sit and listen to him on the floor of the trailer,” Isbell recalled. “So I grew up with John's music being a big part of my life, and then to actually get to know him was... you know, that's about as big a reward as you get in this profession.”

“I mean, it's nice to live comfortably and take care of your family and all that,” he continued, “but nothing really is better than getting to know those people and them turning out to be everything you'd hoped, like John was.”

Download and listen to this episode of Biscuits & Jam with Jason Isbell on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or everywhere podcasts are available.