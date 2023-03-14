Jackie Kennedy’s Former D.C. Home Is For Sale For $26.5 Million

A historic Georgetown mansion formerly owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has hit the market for $26.5 million. The property, which actually consists of three homes combined into one, is currently the most expensive listing in Washington, D.C.

The main home at 3017 N St NW was the first property the former first lady purchased following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It is located just across the street from the home she shared with her two young children, Caroline and John Jr., immediately after leaving the White House in 1963.

A stunning example of Federal Period architecture, the home was “seamlessly connected” with the two homes to its east (3009 and 3003 N St NW) in 2017, creating a “truly unique” estate spanning over 16,000 interior square feet, with 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and five half baths.

The sprawling property is currently listed with Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

“While retaining its historic elegance, the estate has been meticulously transformed to a modern showplace embracing the highest quality design, fixtures, and finishes,” the listing boasts.

“No detail was overlooked.”

The former first lady isn't the only famous figure to have called the 18th century main house home. It has also served as the residence of Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and former Miss America, Yolande Fox.

Care to join us for a look inside?

