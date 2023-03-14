Home Architecture and Home Design Jackie Kennedy’s Former D.C. Home Is For Sale For $26.5 Million The sprawling Georgetown estate is the most expensive listing in Washington, D.C. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Sean Shanahan A historic Georgetown mansion formerly owned by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis has hit the market for $26.5 million. The property, which actually consists of three homes combined into one, is currently the most expensive listing in Washington, D.C. The main home at 3017 N St NW was the first property the former first lady purchased following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It is located just across the street from the home she shared with her two young children, Caroline and John Jr., immediately after leaving the White House in 1963. A stunning example of Federal Period architecture, the home was “seamlessly connected” with the two homes to its east (3009 and 3003 N St NW) in 2017, creating a “truly unique” estate spanning over 16,000 interior square feet, with 13 bedrooms, 13 full baths, and five half baths. The sprawling property is currently listed with Jonathan Taylor of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty. “While retaining its historic elegance, the estate has been meticulously transformed to a modern showplace embracing the highest quality design, fixtures, and finishes,” the listing boasts.“No detail was overlooked.” The former first lady isn't the only famous figure to have called the 18th century main house home. It has also served as the residence of Georgetown mayor Thomas Beall, Secretary of War Newton D. Baker, and former Miss America, Yolande Fox. Care to join us for a look inside? 01 of 06 Formal Entrance Sean Shanahan Enter the main house via a light-filled foyer. 02 of 06 Luxe Living Room Sean Shanahan The main floor of 3009 N St NW boasts a grand Italianate entertaining room complete with an ornate ceiling medallion. 03 of 06 Gilded Dining Sean Shanahan The stars of the main house dining room are the gold leaf ceiling and the elegant molding. 04 of 06 Chef's Kitchen Sean Shanahan When it comes time to entertain, pocket doors provide easy access from the state-of-the-art kitchen to the dining room. 05 of 06 Bathroom Oasis Sean Shanahan The main bathroom is basically a private spa. 06 of 06 Library Sean Shanahan The richly paneled library opens up to the terrace. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit