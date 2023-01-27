Style Fashion More Than 45,000 Shoppers Have Given These Affordable Leggings A Perfect Rating—And They're on Sale Add these to your cart ASAP. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on January 27, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Leggings are a go-to style staple for every season, but finding the perfect high-quality pair at a reasonable price can seem nearly impossible. An essential pair can typically cost anywhere around $50 or more, and that's just for a basic design. But, over 45,000 Amazon shoppers agree that the Iuga High Waist Leggings are an affordable and high-quality option worthy of stocking up on. The Iuga High Waist Leggings tout a high-rise waistband design with tummy control that stays put all day, whether you're getting through a high-intensity workout or going for a coffee run with friends. The four-way stretch fabric offers compression, and a reinforced gusset crotch maximizes durability, so you can count on them lasting a long time and being squat-proof. The hidden waistband pocket and deep side pockets are perfect for storing your keys and phone while you're on the go, too. Amazon BUY IT: Starting at $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com With 30 colors and styles to choose from, take your pick from cropped classic black to full-length space-dyed navy. They also come in sizes XS to XXXL. Right now, you can snap up a pair of the buttery soft bottoms on sale, starting at just $22. This Classic L'Oréal Foundation Is My Go-To For Everyday Wear—And It Just Got A Hydrating Upgrade Shoppers have stated that the top-selling leggings in Amazon’s Women's Compression Pants category "fit like a dream" and that their price does not belie their quality. "I have plenty of pairs that cost an arm and a leg, and they are not better than these in quality or fit," one shopper commented. "The thickness is nice; not heavy, but warm enough that I can go outside for everyday activities without freezing in the Chicago winter weather," another shopper confirmed. "They have worn well, no pilling, thinning or fading." They even added that they plan to shop more pairs in different colors. The Iuga High Waist Leggings prove you don't need to break the bank to find comfy and top-grade bottoms for everyday wear. More Must-Shop Products Yes, Tyler Candle Company’s Glamorous Wash Detergent Is Worth All The Hype The Cutest Valentine’s Day Decorations You Can Find On Amazon Right Now Why I’ll Always Love A Vera Bradley Duffel Bag—And Still Have My Childhood Pattern Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit