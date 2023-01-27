More Than 45,000 Shoppers Have Given These Affordable Leggings A Perfect Rating—And They're on Sale

Add these to your cart ASAP.

By
Wendy Vazquez
wendy vazquez headshot
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. In her previous role as the editorial assistant for the Glitter Guide, she guided readers through a variety of fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle product discovery journeys. Wendy has also written for multiple publications, including Insider, Fast Company, Brit + Co., and more. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 27, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Photo:

Amazon

Leggings are a go-to style staple for every season, but finding the perfect high-quality pair at a reasonable price can seem nearly impossible. An essential pair can typically cost anywhere around $50 or more, and that's just for a basic design. But, over 45,000 Amazon shoppers agree that the Iuga High Waist Leggings are an affordable and high-quality option worthy of stocking up on.

The Iuga High Waist Leggings tout a high-rise waistband design with tummy control that stays put all day, whether you're getting through a high-intensity workout or going for a coffee run with friends. The four-way stretch fabric offers compression, and a reinforced gusset crotch maximizes durability, so you can count on them lasting a long time and being squat-proof. The hidden waistband pocket and deep side pockets are perfect for storing your keys and phone while you're on the go, too.

IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

BUY IT: Starting at $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

With 30 colors and styles to choose from, take your pick from cropped classic black to full-length space-dyed navy. They also come in sizes XS to XXXL. Right now, you can snap up a pair of the buttery soft bottoms on sale, starting at just $22.

Shoppers have stated that the top-selling leggings in Amazon’s Women's Compression Pants category "fit like a dream" and that their price does not belie their quality. "I have plenty of pairs that cost an arm and a leg, and they are not better than these in quality or fit," one shopper commented.

"The thickness is nice; not heavy, but warm enough that I can go outside for everyday activities without freezing in the Chicago winter weather," another shopper confirmed. "They have worn well, no pilling, thinning or fading." They even added that they plan to shop more pairs in different colors.

The Iuga High Waist Leggings prove you don't need to break the bank to find comfy and top-grade bottoms for everyday wear.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vera Bradley Bag
Why I’ll Always Love A Vera Bradley Duffel Bag—And Still Have My Childhood Pattern
Tuckernuck Sample Sale Tout
Hurry! Tuckernuck's Two-Day Sample Sale Will Save You Up To 85 Percent On Midwinter And Spring Essentials
Spanx End of Season Sale Tout
You Can Score Double Discounts On Best-Sellers During Spanx’s End Of Season Sale—But Only For A Few More Days
J.Crew sale
J.Crew's Epic Sale Will Help You Refresh Your Closet With Must-Have Transitional Pieces Starting At $13
Workout Leggings
The Best High-Waisted Leggings That'll Make You Never Want To Put On Real Pants Again
Faux Suede Flare Pants
Stock Up On Cozy Fall Essentials For Less During Spanx's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sitewide Sale
Lillusory Women's Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Spilt Hem Oversized Tunic Sweater
Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday
Amazon Fashion Under $50 tout
Get Your Holiday Shopping Underway With These 10 Under-$50 Amazon Fashion Deals
Velvet Leggings
Spanx’s Velvet Pants Are So Chic, Nobody Will Know They’re Leggings—And They’re 20% Off Right Now
Black Friday Shopping Editor Picks Tout
From Duvet Cover Sets To Holiday Serveware, Here’s What Our Shopping Editor Is Buying For Cyber Monday
nuLOOM Ansley Moroccan Lattice Tassel Area Rug
15 Can't-Miss Deals Our Shopping Editor Is Grabbing Before The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends
Amazon Fashionable Dresses 2021
These Are the 11 Best Dresses on Amazon, According to Shopping Editors
Winsead Crossbody Sling Bag
The Cozy Belt Bag Is The Accessory Of The Season—Here Are Our Favorite Under-$30 Options From Amazon
Gregory Pack
This Trusted Retailer Has Everything You Need To Enjoy The Great Outdoors, And It's All On Sale
Faux Suede Flare Pants Tout
No One Will Suspect That You're Basically Wearing Yoga Pants With This Faux-Suede Pair From Spanx
Plush Knit Sweater
Our Favorite Loungewear Pieces That You Can Buy Right Now at Old Navy