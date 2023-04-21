“1923” Star Brandon Sklenar Cast In Blake Lively-Led Film Adaptation Of “It Ends With Us”

Just when we thought we couldn’t get any more excited about the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, the Yellowstone universe entered the mix.

According to Deadline, Brandon Sklenar has landed the role of Atlas Corrigan in the movie based on Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel. Sklenar, who swept viewers off their feet as Spencer Dutton in the Yellowstone prequel series 1923, will star alongside Blake Lively as Lily and Justin Baldoni as Ryle in the highly anticipated film.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Baldoni, of Jane the Virgin fame, will direct and executive produce. Lively will also executive produce alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.

For those who have yet to read the book, It Ends With Us follows Lily, a small-town girl who moves to Boston to start her own business. Soon, sparks are flying between her and neurosurgeon Ryle despite his “complete aversion to relationships” and disturbing behavior.

“Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his ‘no dating’ rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place,” the book’s description reads. “As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan—her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened.”

The film is in development with Wayfarer Studios and Sony Pictures.

Hoover, a Texas native, is currently the highest-selling novelist in the U.S., with over 20 million books sold. According to Variety, the mother-of-three wrote five of the top 10 bestselling books of any genre last year. It Ends With Us, her most popular, was the top-selling print book of 2022 and has been on the New York Times’ bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

This is shaping up to be so good, y’all!