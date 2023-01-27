Film Adaptation Of Colleen Hoover’s Best-Selling Book, 'It Ends With Us,' Casts Blake Lively

Hold onto your hats: Colleen Hoover’s bestselling romance novel It Ends With Us is getting a film adaptation.

Deadline reports that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are attached to star in the movie currently in development at Sony Pictures. Baldoni, of Jane the Virgin fame, will direct and executive produce. Lively will also executive produce alongside Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.

For the uninitiated, It Ends With Us follows Lily, a small-town girl who moves to Boston to start her own business. Soon, sparks are flying between her and neurosurgeon Ryle despite his “complete aversion to relationships” and disturbing behavior.

“Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his ‘no dating’ rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place,” the book’s description reads. “As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan—her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened.”

Hoover announced the casting news to her legion of devoted fans on Instagram Thursday.

“I think that Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have what it takes to bring these characters to life and I cannot wait for you guys to see that happen,”she said in an emotional video. “I’m going to do my best to sneak y’all as much footage as I can without getting kicked off the set. I’m so excited, y’all.”

Hoover, who filmed the clip outside of her childhood home, went on to thank her mother, whom she says the book was "loosely inspired by," after she "got us out of a scary situation when I was little and brought us here to this house."

Hoover, a Texas native, is currently the highest-selling novelist in the U.S., with over 20 million books sold. According to Variety, the mother-of-three wrote five of the top 10 bestselling books of any genre last year. It Ends With Us, her most popular, was the top-selling print book of 2022 and has been on the New York Times’ bestseller list for over 90 weeks.

Stay tuned!

