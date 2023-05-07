These Comfortable Pool Floats With Cup Holders Are Easy To Pack For Beach Trips—And They’re Only $11 Apiece

“I would recommend these to everyone I know.”

By
Rachel Simon
rachel simon
Rachel Simon
Published on May 7, 2023

INTEX Sit 'n Float Classic Inflatable Raft Tout
Amazon

Now that the weather is warming up and summer is finally around the corner, I’ve been happily spending my time getting ready for all the season’s outdoor adventures: buying bathing suits, stocking up on sunscreen, cleaning off the patio, you name it. And because I love nothing more than spending a gorgeous summer day lazing in a pool or out on a lake, I’ve also stocked up on some fun water accessories, too—including a set of two colorful, convenient, and seriously relaxing pool floats from Amazon.

Made by Intex, the Sit ‘n Float pool loungers come in a range of vibrant, summer-ready colors, including yellow, blue, and pink. Each is big and cozy enough to comfortably seat an adult and comes with handles and two cup holders, so you can leisurely sip your beverage as you enjoy your time out on the water without worrying about spillage. Plus, they’re quick and easy to inflate, requiring just a few minutes’ worth of work, and they’re durable and sturdy enough to withstand plenty of use. Best of all, the set of two costs just $22, making the floats a super affordable pick, too.

INTEX Sit 'n Float Classic Inflatable Raft

Amazon

BUY IT: $22.40; amazon.com

I bought a set to use with my husband for a recent vacation, and they worked out perfectly. For one thing, they were super easy to pack when folded up, taking up minimal space in our luggage and weighing only a few pounds. And later, when we got to the pool and set them up, they stayed totally inflated the entire time, saving us the hassle of having to reinflate them as the days wore on. They were comfortable to sit in, fun to use, and majorly convenient, thanks to both those cup holders and handles that made it easy to control each float’s direction. They were a bit hard for us to pack back up after use—at least in our tight and crowded carry-on suitcase—which is why my husband and I ended up leaving ours behind this time, but thanks to that low price, we just picked up another set before our next trip to the water.

I’m so glad I bought these great portable floats, and I’m far from the only one. Over 1,100 Amazon shoppers have left them five-star ratings, including one person who called them the “best” pool lounges around, adding that they’re “so oversized and so comfy.” They continued: “I was beyond happy with this purchase and it was my favorite float this summer.”

Meanwhile, another shopper wrote in their review that the floats are “durable, easy to inflate, and hold your drink without it tipping in the water,” while a third person said that the “fabulous” floats are “good quality and so comfortable, easy to get in and out of, and enough of your body is in the water that you stay cool.” They also called out how “handy” the drink holders are. “I would recommend these to everyone I know,” they concluded.

Before your next trip to the beach or lazy day in the pool, pick up this set of top-notch floats from Intex to enjoy your experience in maximum comfort and style.

