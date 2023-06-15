Maker Of Instant Pot And Pyrex Files For Bankruptcy

The maker of Pyrex glassware and Instant Pot filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

Instant Brands, the parent company of the beloved kitchenware and houseware brands, announced the news in a press release, explaining that the process will give the company "time and flexibility to continue ongoing discussions” with financial stakeholders to find a path forward that "strengthens the company’s financial position."

The company said it has secured $132.5 million in funding to keep it afloat as it weathers the impacts of inflation on consumer spending and a post-pandemic decline in sales. Experts believe that the need for Instant Pots diminished as people returned to work and began spending less time cooking at home.

“After successfully navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the global supply chain crisis, we continue to face additional global macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges that have affected our business,” President and CEO Ben Gadbois said in a statement. “In particular, tightening of credit terms and higher interest rates impacted our liquidity levels and made our capital structure unsustainable.”

According to the Associated Press, sales of Instant Pots peaked at $758 million in 2020. Within the last year, however, those sales dropped by 50% to just $344 million.

Instant Brands also owns Corelle, Snapware, CorningWare, Visions, and Chicago Cutlery. This is a developing story.

