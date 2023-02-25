Inspired By A Childhood Visit To A Living History Musuem, Jed Curtis Creates Forged Steel Cookware The Old-Fashioned Way

"They're artisan objects, they're luxury, but they're also available to everybody."

By
Caroline Eubanks
Caroline Eubanks
Caroline Eubanks

Caroline Eubanks is a lifelong resident of the South and focuses her work on the region. A graduate of the College of Charleston in South Carolina, her stories on the people and places of the region have been published by Afar, Conde Nast Traveler, Garden & Gun, Southern Living, and Mental Floss. She is the author of This Is My South: The Essential Travel Guide to the Southern States.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 25, 2023
Jed Curtis
Photo:

Visit Roanoke

An unassuming cinderblock building on the outskirts of Roanoke, Virginia, is the home of Heart and Spade Forge, a one-man operation that creates forged steel cookware the old-fashioned way with both antique and modern equipment and with tools by hand.

Jed Curtis was inspired by the blacksmiths he saw on a first-grade field trip to a living history museum in Virginia and got his first anvil later that year. He taught himself blacksmithing by age 15, continuing to work in the trade through college, and founded his business in 2012. His workshop is equal parts art and science, with mathematical calculations written on cardboard on the walls and large pieces of machinery acquired from veterans of the industry.

“The old guard, they want to know that you're not doing [blacksmithing] trying to look cool… they respect the craft first almost,” Curtis says. “[They have the] mastery knowledge and a reverence for the material as well.”

Using carbon steel sourced locally from Roanoke as well as South Carolina, Curtis heats cut discs before forming them into one of a dozen heirloom ironware designs. The saute, skillet, and baking pans have curved handles for ease of use and can be used on any cooking surface, including an open flame. The material has great durability, which makes it popular with chefs, searing and browning with ease without sticking.

Heart and Spade Forge

Visit Roanoke

"I tell clients to treat it like cast iron, and it will treat you even better,” he says.

While the big companies can crank out hundreds of cookware pieces every week, Curtis does things differently, taking it slow and steady. One product takes a whole day to make, between 12 and 14 hours each. But the attention to detail creates an incredible product.

“These are good at taking in heat and at delivering heats. They're a little more responsive. They're not sluggish like cast iron can be, especially where you turn the burner off or take it off the fire and it still keeps cooking for another five minutes.”

Heart and Spade cookware is also made to last generations, passed down between family members as heirlooms. Each one is made to order.

“They're artisan objects, they're luxury, but they're also available to everybody. Everybody from school teachers to finance makers kinda thing.”

But don’t think that they’re meant just to be seen, gathering dust in your kitchen. The cookware is meant to be used for everything from braising to frying to baking, seasoning it how you might a standard cast iron pan.

"The more you use it, literally the better it gets.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
big spring lodge overlooking table rock lake
10 Secrets Of Missouri's Big Cedar Lodge
Maison Studio WaterColor, FL Neutral Kitchen with Shiplap Wall Backsplash
90 Beautiful Kitchen Ideas To Help You Plan Your Dream Space
AGED & ORE Whiskey Tasting Flight tout
This Texas-Based Brand Has Last-Minute Gifts For Men Who Are Hard To Shop For—And They Start At Just $25
Art of Shaving Beard Kit
The 50 Best Christmas Gifts For Him
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Looftlighter
30+ Unique Father's Day Gifts Every Southern Dad Will Love
Mark Maresca Designed Home in Kiawah Island, SC
This Kiawah Island Beach Home Is Designed With Comfort and Style In Mind
downtown Easton, Maryland
Easton, Maryland, Is A Small Town With Top-Tier Dining And Hospitality
Coastal Lowcountry Living Room
87 Living Room Decorating Ideas We Love
Steam Iron
The 13 Best Clothes Irons to Keep You Looking Crisp and Polished
Hand care set
Gifts Your Mother-In-Law Will Love This Year
Lee Smith Christmas Tree Ornaments
How Every Ornament On Our Christmas Tree Tells Our Family's Southern Story
2018 Idea House in Austin, Texas Front Exterior Curb Appeal
Our Biggest Before and After of All Time
Smithville, Texas
10 Things to Do in Smithville, Texas—Home of 'Hope Floats'
Sparkly Ribbon
Secrets To Christmas Magic At The Greenbrier
Sweatman's Hash and Rice with BBQ in Holly Hill, SC
South Carolina's Hash and Rice Might Be Having a Moment