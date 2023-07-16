The Newest Exhibit At Richmond’s Botanical Garden Combines Sculpture And Poetry

The Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in Richmond, Virginia, has been named one of the top botanical gardens in the country, first opened nearly forty years ago in the capital city. It celebrates its upcoming anniversary with the opening of the most ambitious exhibits it's ever held, which has been over a year in the making.



Titled “Incanto: An Oasis of Lyrical Sculpture,” it includes five sprawling sculptures based on allegories and specifically placed within the garden. Each also has a poem written for it, combining art and nature.



The exhibit was the brainchild of artist and Virginia native Kate Raudenbush and poet Sha Michelle. The pair forged a friendship at the annual Burning Man festival in Nevada, where similar sculptures are created for the festival.



“Sha wrote poems for each of the sculptures that are here at the garden, and the two of them met at Burning Man, which is pretty cool. Kate has exhibited there for a number of years, and that's kind of how she came onto our radar,” says Beth Monroe, the garden’s chief marketing officer. “We commissioned her to do this work, and people have really been loving it.”



In addition to designing the sculptures themselves, Raudenbush worked closely with the garden’s team to choose which area each piece would be best suited for. Michell’s poetry, which unpacks themes like loneliness, fear, and resilience, can be read while standing amongst the sculptures using the website’s narration feature.



Tom Hennessy

“It's so hard for the words to do it justice because it is just so spectacular. So this is the first time that she has done a number of sculptures at one time and exhibited at a botanical garden.”



After a pandemic-related delay, Incanto opened in April and will run until October 29, 2023. The garden is also open for after hours events so that visitors can experience the exhibit lit up and enjoy special programming and live music monthly.



Tom Hennessy

“We've been able to partner with Gallery5, which is an art gallery here in town. And so on the second Fridays of each month through September, we are having different community partners, music, performers, that type of thing. Every Thursday night, we have an ongoing concert series where we have local and regional musical acts that perform,” says Monroe.



In addition to the exhibit, visitors can still experience the 50 acres of landscaped gardens, including a glass conservatory that is currently hosting a live butterfly exhibit with insects shipped from all over the world, not to mention a rose garden and a children’s garden. The garden also has the Garden Explorer site, which has a map of the sprawling grounds and identification tools for the abundant plant life, plus a free audio tour for visitors, which visits the top ten landmarks. The garden even has an onsite cafe if you need a snack between exhibits. There’s always something in bloom, no matter what time of year you visit the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.