IHOP Just Announced A Classic Southern Menu Item We Can’t Wait To Try

Published on August 29, 2023
Southerners have grown so accustomed to a biscuit’s revered place on the kitchen table—from nourishment at the crack of dawn to the last swipe of chicken and dumplings as the sun sets—that it no longer surprises us when the rest of the world seems to catch up to what we already know: Biscuits deserve to be celebrated. (Plus, they’re versatile and really good.)

IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, opened over six decades ago and has captured the hearts of breakfast (now lunch and dinner, as well) lovers everywhere with their signature buttermilk pancakes and popular Rooty Tooty Fresh ‘N Fruity meal combo. Now, the pancake chain is branching out nationwide into the buttery, flaky world of biscuits—something they’ve already successfully tested in a few Southern regions.

IHOP’s new Buttermilk Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich menu features a biscuit recipe with “a little crunch on top,” CNBC reported. In addition to their classic buttermilk biscuit, which guests can order à la carte, IHOP rolled out four sandwiches that are making our mouths water:

  • Breakfast Biscuit Sandwich: A warm buttermilk biscuit with two fried eggs, American cheese, two strips of bacon, and cheese sauce
  • Buttermilk Biscuit & Gravy: A warm buttermilk biscuit served with gravy, two eggs, two pork sausage links, two bacon strips, and hash browns
  • Fresh Strawberries & Cream Biscuit: A warm buttermilk biscuit with cheesecake mousse, fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and a syrup drizzle
  • Chicken Biscuit Sandwich: A warm buttermilk biscuit with a buttermilk crispy chicken breast, hash browns, pickle chips, and gravy

The biscuit sandwiches are just $7 through September 26 and include a side—choose from hash browns, French fries, two buttermilk pancakes, or fresh fruit—for a budget-friendly meal that appeals to all ages.

If you’re not able to make it to IHOP, the very best (better, if you ask us!) alternative is a batch of our famous Buttermilk Biscuits warm out of the oven with a little butter and honey. Or, dress up your brunch table, tailgate, or dinner party with biscuit recipes like herby Chicken-and-Biscuit Pot Pie, fluffy Sweet Potato Biscuits, and even a pan of luscious Biscuit Cinnamon Rolls.

