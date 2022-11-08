Storm-Weary Florida Bracing For Another Hurricane This Week

"No matter whether Nicole strikes Florida as a tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane, it will bring widespread impacts to the state."

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on November 8, 2022
Tropical Storm Nicole
Photo:

NOAA

Just six weeks after Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic landfall, Florida has found itself in the crosshairs of another hurricane.

A hurricane warning was issued along the central part of Florida's east coast this morning as Tropical Storm Nicole showed signs of further strengthening as it made its way through the Atlantic towards the already wounded state. 

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 34 of Florida's 67 counties.

“I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”

The National Weather Service is currently projecting the storm to make landfall near the cities of Melbourne or Cocoa Beach as a hurricane early Thursday bringing torrential rain, damaging winds, and surge.  The highest storm surge is expected to extend from West Palm Beach to southern Georgia, where water could rise up to six feet.

"No matter whether Nicole strikes Florida as a tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane, it will bring widespread impacts to the state," said The Weather Channel senior digital meteorologist Chris Dolce. "Florida's east coast can expect significant coastal flooding, major beach erosion, tropical-storm-force winds and locally heavy rainfall."

This is a developing story.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
HURRICANE IAN
Texas Sending Emergency Aid To Florida As Hurricane Ian Approaches
Hurricane Ian Slams Into West Coast Of Florida
Hurricane Ian: How To Help Those Impacted By The Storm
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
florida beach
11 Major Mistakes to Avoid on a Florida Vacation, According to a Longtime Floridian
Beach Bum Rentals on Anna Maria Island, FL
20 Southern Beaches and Islands for Dreams of a Tropical Getaway
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Tropical Storm Sally
Still Reeling from Hurricane Laura, Gulf Coast Prepares for Hurricane Sally's Imminent Landfall
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Coastal Entertaining Porch
62 Breezy Porches and Patios
Ouida’s Chocolate Delight
60+ Top-Rated Desserts Everyone Should Make At Least Once
Late-Summer Stunner
Our Best Container Gardening Ideas
Fort Myers Nuns
Florida Couple Opens Home To Nuns Displaced By Hurricane Ian
Arcadia Hurricane Ian Dog Rescue
Dog Stranded Atop RV By Hurricane Ian Floodwaters For 9 Days Rescued By Police
Sanibel Causeway Hurricane Ian
Sanibel Causeway Destroyed By Hurricane Ian Reopens Early Following "Historic" Effort
American Flag Hurricane Ian
Florida Police Rescue American Flag Submerged By Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Sanibel Island Lighthouse
Historic Lighthouse Still Stands On Hurricane-Battered Sanibel Island