Reba McEntire Reflects On Being Nominated For A Grammy With Friend Dolly Parton

“To have my name in the same sentence with Dolly Parton was a thrill for me.”

By
Rebecca Angel Baer
Rebecca Angel Baer

Published on February 4, 2023
Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton Singing
Photo:

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor/Getty

This Sunday, February 5, music’s best from all genres will gather for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. While some musicians are being recognized for the very first time, there are also some music veterans in this year’s nominee pool. Among those veterans there are two queens of country music and they are nominated together. Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton are nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their version of “Does He Love You.” 

This marks the second time McEntire was nominated for this song. She was first nominated in 1993 when the song was originally released. Back then, the tune was nominated for Best Country Vocal Collaboration. McEntire recently spoke with Southern Living about this very song being honored again, and this time with the living legend that is Dolly Parton. 

“What a thrill. We won a Grammy on that same song, ‘Does he Love You?’ in the 90s with Linda Davis singing with me. And to get nominated with my hero, my good friend Dolly Parton, who I admire with all my heart. You talk about a giver and a hard worker, and still going strong. I just highly respect her. Yeah that was a thrill to get nominated with Dolly Parton. To have my name in the same sentence with Dolly Parton was a thrill for me.”

The Oklahoma native took to her social media to further express her delight in this nomination saying, in part, “Never thought I’d get a #grammy nomination for the same song a second time! That’s the power of a great song, written by Billy Stritch and Sandy Knox, and great duet partners like Linda Davis and now Dolly Parton!"

Be sure to tune into the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on CBS Sunday night, February 5. We know who we’re rooting for on this one!

