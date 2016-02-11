Mason Jar Terrariums
Advertisement
Here at Southern Living, we love a good DIY. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Craft Box Girls – led by craft guru Lynn Lilly – are creating fun, easy-to-make projects to spice up your entertaining, wedding planning, or holiday gifting. Check back every other Thursday for some DIY inspiration.
Are you craving greenery and dreaming of warm spring days in your garden? Solve the winter blues with DIY Mason jar terrarium. Succulents bring life to a room, and require little care to survive.
Project: Mason Jar Terrariums
Level: Easy
Materials:
- Small Pebbles
- Sand
- Potting Soil
- Mason Jars
- Chalk Paint
- Painter's Tape
- Foam Brush
- Spoon
- Miniature Succulents
Directions:
- Wrap painter's tape around the jar about 1.5 inches from the bottom. Firmly press down on the tape to make sure it is securely stuck to the glass.
- Apply a coat of chalk paint to the bottom section of the jar. Allow the paint to dry completely, and add another coat. Let dry completely before handling.
- Remove the painter's tape. If there are any unwanted paint marks, use your nail to chip away, or use a paper towel and alcohol to clean off.
- Fill the first third of the jar with pebbles, and fill the second third of the jar with potting soil.
- Place your succulent in the jar. Fill in and around the succulent with sand, covering the base of the succulent soil with sand, as well.
Care: Place your terrarium in a room with a sunny window. Water every 2 weeks. Wait to water until the soil is completely dry.