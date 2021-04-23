How To Clean A Diamond Ring
Make sure your sparkler retains its shine.
Marilyn Monroe famously sang that diamonds are a girl's best friend, and best friends deserve our love and attention. In the case of a diamond ring, that means cleaning it periodically so dirt and grime don't interfere with its natural sparkle and shine. After all, whether you capitalized on the lab-grown diamond engagement ring trend, shopped for an engagement ring online, or were lucky enough to inherit a piece of heirloom jewelry, a diamond ring is a show stopper. This is what you need to know about how to clean a diamond ring so your rock can reclaim its place in the spotlight.
How Often Should You Clean a Diamond Ring?
If you wear your diamond ring every day, it should be cleaned once a week to prevent dirt and oil from dulling its sparkle. Regular cleaning will also prevent grime from embedding itself into the prongs of your setting. It's important to keep in mind, however, that even though diamonds are known for their permanence and durability, they are still natural stones. This means they aren't indestructible and harsh chemicals can potentially damage them. Therefore, it's imperative to clean a diamond ring the right way.
Supplies:
- Mild dishwashing liquid (like Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day)
- Warm water
- A soft-bristled toothbrush
- A soft, micro-fiber cloth
How to Clean a Diamond Ring
- Add a teaspoon of dishwashing liquid to a small bowl of warm water.
- Place your diamond ring in the solution and allow it to sit for 30-40 minutes. This will loosen any dirt or oil coating your diamond or clinging to your ring's setting.
- Brush the ring gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush to remove the now-loosened dirt and grime. Be sure not to overlook your prongs since this is where embedded dirt loves to hide.
- Rinse the ring in the sink with warm water. Pro tip: Be sure to cover your drain beforehand so your precious diamond doesn't accidentally fall into your pipes.
- Pat dry with a micro-fiber cloth.
- You can put your diamond ring back on your finger to enjoy its restored sparkle right away.