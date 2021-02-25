How Long Can a Cat Go Without Eating?

For cat lovers, our feline friends feel like family. After a long day staring at a computer screen, there are few things more satisfying than flopping on the couch, flipping the TV on to something mindless, and having your cat jump up next to you. Any pet parent wants to do everything they can to ensure their cats are well cared for, and this includes understanding how to feed them properly. Here are five vet-approved tips for making sure you've perfected your cat's feeding routine.

Eliminate all-day grazing when possible.

Dr. Elizabeth Welch, the Chief Medical Director at Stand For Animals, a non-profit veterinary clinic in Charlotte, North Carolina, says that, much like humans, it's nearly impossible for cats to graze all day and not become overweight.

To prevent unhealthy weight gain, she recommends feeding your cat once in the morning and once in the evening, and putting bowls away in between meals. If you're trying to figure out exactly how much to feed your cat, Dr. Welch typically recommends a quarter of a cup of wet food and no more than one cup of dry food per day.

"Cats are carnivores. Mixing in some canned food gives them an extra protein boost that you won't get in a dry food," Welch says. If you're looking to your cat's food bag for advice, she advises doing so with caution. "Remember, cat food companies want to sell cat food," she says.

Of course, specific feeding recommendations vary based on the size of your cat and their medical situation, so she advises checking with your own vet if you have questions.

Keep a close eye if your cat won't eat.

If your normally food-focused cat is turning up his nose at mealtime, know that there are a number of different reasons this could be the case. Anything from mild stomach upset to changes in routine or dental issues can impact a cat's desire (or not) to eat.

If you're thinking to yourself "why is my cat not eating?" and are trying to differentiate between one-off pickiness and a serious issue, keep a close eye on your pet. Avoid going down a frantic "my cat won't eat" rabbit hole on Google as you self-diagnose your furry pal with any number of scary conditions. If they're refusing food for more than 24 hours, though, you'll want to check in with your vet.

Schedule a visit every second day when you're gone.

Speaking of routines, Dr. Welch says that cats typically do best when they can stay in their home when their owner is gone, versus being boarded elsewhere. If you've got post-pandemic vacation plans in mind, have someone check in on your cat every second day or so, she says, with daily visits if your pet requires regular medication or has known medical issues.

While Dr. Welch normally advises against a grazing feeding schedule, if you're heading out of town, she says it's okay to adopt this model for a short time period. She suggests leaving out one cup of dry food for each day you'll be gone, plus another cup or two just in case, as well as multiple bowls of water, and one more litterbox than the number of cats you have at home.

"I always end up leaving out more food than they need though, just in case you get delayed or, you know, they have a cat party with all their friends," she laughs.

Try a test run before you depart.

If your cat is new to your home or you haven't traveled since you adopted him, Dr. Welch recommends doing a trial run before leaving. This allows you to verify that he won't scarf down the days' worth of dry food you've left out before you're even fully out of the driveway. If it turns out your cat does, in fact, instantly chow down anything that's set in front of him, an automatic feeder is probably a smart choice.

And one crucial last tip: "Always make sure you have eyes on your cat before you go," she says. The last thing you want is to accidentally lock your pet in a room as you head out so they can't access food, water, and their litterbox until someone comes to check in on them.

