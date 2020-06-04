Seashell-Shaped Decor Is Here To Bring A Beach Vacation to Your Living Room

If you’re having flashbacks to the shell-patterned fabrics of your 1980s beach rental, we get it. There’s something about scalloped edges in home décor that brings back memories (and strong opinions) of our beachfront past. Divisive or not, take one peek on Pinterest, and it’s clear to see what’s old is new again. In fact, seashell-shaped designs are one of the top décor trends for 2020 according to Etsy.

Today’s trending seashell décor isn’t just for coastline homes. With a more modern, ocean-inspired interpretation than decades past, these chic designs are destined for inland rooms. Unlike the ‘80s, today’s decorators often style them solo as an unexpected accent. This let’s their eclectic flare shine while avoiding the slippery slope that is accidentally turning your living room into a beach (sans sand) one anchor or conch shell at a time.

Ready to bring this playful trend into today’s millennia? Here are a few of our favorite seashell-shaped home décor pieces that are sure to make a splash.