Painted Marble Pumpkins Are the Fall Craft We Can All Actually Do

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Looking to get crafty this season? Loading up on pumpkins, paint, and everything in between doesn’t have to lead you to a definite Pinterest fail. The trick is to keep things simple, unless you’re one of the lucky ones that can glue gun, sew, and macrame in your sleep. (Lucky you!)

We’re obsessing over these easy-as-can-be marbled pumpkins, a fall craft that takes our fan-favorite nail polish Easter eggs into autumn. And if you gave this project a try last spring, you know we’re not exaggerating when we say it’s practically foolproof. According to blogger Alice & Lois, all you need is some nail polish, water, and pumpkins, and you’re well on your way to adorable, homemade décor that can take you from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Here’s her guide to creating your own.

What You’ll Need:

Blue nail polish

Wooden stir stick

Plastic container

Small white pumpkins

Wax paper

Lukewarm water

How to Make It:

Fill a plastic container 3/4 full with lukewarm water. Avoid water that is too cold or the nail polish will sink. Add 4-5 drops of nail polish. Swirl the nail polish on top of the water with wooden stir. Dip a pumpkin in the water. Spin while holding onto the stem as a handle. Set to dry on wax paper.