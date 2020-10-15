Painted Marble Pumpkins Are the Fall Craft We Can All Actually Do
Just grab a bottle of nail polish, and you're halfway there.
Looking to get crafty this season? Loading up on pumpkins, paint, and everything in between doesn’t have to lead you to a definite Pinterest fail. The trick is to keep things simple, unless you’re one of the lucky ones that can glue gun, sew, and macrame in your sleep. (Lucky you!)
We’re obsessing over these easy-as-can-be marbled pumpkins, a fall craft that takes our fan-favorite nail polish Easter eggs into autumn. And if you gave this project a try last spring, you know we’re not exaggerating when we say it’s practically foolproof. According to blogger Alice & Lois, all you need is some nail polish, water, and pumpkins, and you’re well on your way to adorable, homemade décor that can take you from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Here’s her guide to creating your own.
What You’ll Need:
- Blue nail polish
- Wooden stir stick
- Plastic container
- Small white pumpkins
- Wax paper
- Lukewarm water
How to Make It:
- Fill a plastic container 3/4 full with lukewarm water. Avoid water that is too cold or the nail polish will sink. Add 4-5 drops of nail polish.
- Swirl the nail polish on top of the water with wooden stir.
- Dip a pumpkin in the water. Spin while holding onto the stem as a handle.
- Set to dry on wax paper.
We’re partial to the pretty indigo blue she used to create her pumpkins, but feel free to use whatever color (or colors!) make you feel most festive. If you want to add some extra pizzaz, sprinkle a little glitter on your gourds for a gorgeous display. We recommend opting for silver glitter if you’re kipping with our blue and white color scheme for just the right amount of shimmer.