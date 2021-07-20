How To Paint Your Porch Floor

As Southerners, we've always appreciated the intrinsic value a great porch (front or back, screened-in or open-air, sprawling or postage-stamp-sized); we love them all. But then 2020 hit, and suddenly, they were more than just the shady spots, where we enjoyed our morning coffee and the occasional happy hour cocktail (or two). Suddenly, they were havens; safe places where we could escape outside and visit with family members and friends without worry. If your porch got as much love as ours did, it's no doubt in need of a refresh, and one of the quickest (and cheapest) ways to give your porch a much-needed facelift is with a new coat of paint.

There's plenty real estate to consider, and freshly painted walls, shutters, railings, even ceilings all make an impact, but don't forget your porch floors. We're big fans of natural wood or stained floors, but painted porch floors add instant, unmistakable personality to your outdoor space. It's also an approachable DIY project you can tackle in a weekend.