How To Paint Your Porch Ceiling

'Tis the season for sweet tea and rocking chairs; happy hour cocktails and wicker chaise lounges. It's that time of year in the South when life moves outside—to the porch. And if your outdoor retreat is looking is a tad weather-worn or maybe just a little blah, try a fresh coat of paint before you go buying all new furniture or recovering the existing upholstery. For the same result, painting is faster, simpler, and a whole lot easier on the wallet.

Newly painted walls, shutters, railings, and floors all make an immediate impact, but there's nothing we love more than a painted ceiling, especially a pop of traditional Haint Blue.