Bring New Life to Your Home Lighting with This Easy Painted Lampshade
Transform an old lampshade into a work of art with this easy DIY project.
Want to save on home décor costs? This simple painted lampshade can be customized with the pattern and color of your choosing. A simple DIY, this project can be completed in a day and the décor added right into your room. It's a great project if you're looking to revamp a room with a pop of color without having to commit to any big-ticket items.
For our painted lampshade we chose to do stripes as they are a little easier for spacing around the lampshade, but try experimenting with a color block base or chevron look if you're feeling extra crafty. We recommend using a paper lampshade for cleaner lines when you pull the tape away, but you can also upcycle an old linen shade, as we've done. This project is a great way to bring new life into a space and add a touch of youthful playfulness.
Supplies:
- Painter's tape
- Scissors
- White paper lampshade or an upcycled linen lampshade
- Acrylic paint
How to Paint a Lampshade
Step 1: Cut long pieces of Painter's Tape. Measure and space them evenly over the lampshade. This will create the boundaries for your stripes.
Step 2: After the tape is placed, take your acrylic paint and using a brush, paint over the lampshade between the taped areas. Make sure you have an even layer of paint so that it is not lumpy. When choosing paint colors, feel free to use a combination of however many you would like or stick to just one for a more minimalistic pattern. Allow the paint to dry completely before removing the tape from the lampshade. Removing the tape too early can cause smudging and uneven lines for the stripes.
Step 3: Once completely dry, remove the tape to reveal your DIY masterpiece. Place on desired lamp to add a pop of color and fun to your home décor.
If you love your new piece, try making a twin to place elsewhere in the room to bring some balance to a big space.