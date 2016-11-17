DIY Textured Snowflake Candle Holder
Here at Southern Living, we love a good DIY. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, the Craft Box Girls – led by craft guru Lynn Lilly – are creating fun, easy-to-make projects to spice up your entertaining, wedding planning, or holiday gifting. Check back every other Thursday for some DIY inspiration.
Happy Holidays! Merry and bright is my current mood as I am planning for Thanksgiving and multiple holiday festivities in December. As the holidays are nearing, my days are filling up, leaving little time for making the perfect holiday decor. I love this snowflake candle holder because it is a quick project and simple to replicate for large tablescapes and gifts!
The Project: DIY Snowflake Candle Holder
Materials: Glass Vase Paper Snowflakes Craft Bond Krylon Stone Coarse Texture in White Onyx (textured spray paint)
Directions:
- Create snowflakes on your computer and print on cardstock or draw snowflakes on a cardstock paper. Cut out snowflakes.
- Spray the back of the snowflakes with craft bond and let them sit for 1 minute. Allowing them to sit will lessen the adhesive nature so you can easily remove from the glass.
- Stick snowflakes sporadically on the outside of the vase. Press to make sure the snowflakes adhere to the glass.
Tip: The vase pictured was purchased from a dollar store! Use the project as a candleholder or vase. To add color fill the bottom of the vase with cranberries.