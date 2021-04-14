How To Make A DIY Hobnail Lamp
You're just two hours away from bringing a new decorative touch into your home.
What if I said you're just two hours away from bringing a new decorative touch into your home? It's true—even though DIY projects can often be a bit intimidating. Some of us eagerly await a free Saturday to tackle a long list of transformative DIY fun, while others recoil in fear at the mere mention of a do-it-yourself task. Honesty time: I'm usually in the latter category.
I've admittedly wasted money on overpriced home decor just to avoid working with my hands. Nails, hammers, and hot glue guns haven't always been kind to me. But I'm finally here to say I've stumbled across a do-it-yourself project so easy it's downright shocking. It's the DIY hobnail lamp.
Hobnail lamps are the latest and greatest home design trend. What's a hobnail lamp? It's a lamp with a pattern of wooden hobnails that create a uniform array of textured knots on the base. These beloved light fixtures instantly add a stylish flair to any room. Here's the problem: They tend to be a bit pricey. Even the most inexpensive hobnail lamp can cost around $50. However, the DIY version is less than half that price and it'll take only two hours (including time for paint to dry) to complete.
Here's what you'll need:
- Old or refurbished lamps
- Unfinished wood ball knobs
- Hot glue gun
- Hot glue
- Spray paint
How to make it:
1. Spray-paint the base of the lamp with the color of your choice. We suggest a 2-in-1 paint and primer for the best result.
2. Using the hot glue gun, attach the wooden pole knobs to the base of the lamp in the pattern of your choosing. Be sure to glue the flat portion of the knob to the lamp. (Consider using 1 pole knob as a jig, or measuring tool, if you want the knobs to be evenly spaced.)
3. Spray paint the knobs to match the color of the base. Be sure to cover the socket of the lamp with a plastic bag to protect it from dampening.
Why we love this project:
It's easy, inexpensive, and completely customizable. If a white hobnail lamp isn't what you're dreaming of, try a different color or leave the knobs unpainted for a natural, rustic look. This DIY project is achievable and totally satisfying! Give it a try, and we guarantee you won't be disappointed.