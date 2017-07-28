Turn a Basic Table Around in No Time

Wallpaper is no longer just for walls. Its patterns and textures have the same transformative power when applied to plain, clean-lined furniture. Our latest makeover is proof: Grass cloth gives a versatile console (Lachlan Glossy Black Sofa Table, $83; amazon.com) an original look. We chose a sturdy grass cloth by Seabrook Design because it will hold up better over time. Use this technique for a small entry table, a nightstand in a guest room, or go all out with a dresser in the master. Here's how we did it.