Turn a Basic Table Around in No Time
Wallpaper is no longer just for walls. Its patterns and textures have the same transformative power when applied to plain, clean-lined furniture. Our latest makeover is proof: Grass cloth gives a versatile console (Lachlan Glossy Black Sofa Table, $83; amazon.com) an original look. We chose a sturdy grass cloth by Seabrook Design because it will hold up better over time. Use this technique for a small entry table, a nightstand in a guest room, or go all out with a dresser in the master. Here's how we did it.
The Materials
1. Sandpaper
2. Parsons-style console
3. Grass cloth (We used one roll.)
4. Scissors and/or craft knife
5. Wallpaper sponge or brush
6. Wallpaper paste
7. Plastic putty knife
8. Drill (optional)
9. Decorative knob (optional)
10. Staple gun (optional)
1. Prep and Cut
Lightly sand the surface of a clean, dry table. Starting at the base of one leg, unroll enough grass cloth to stretch from the bottom of one side, across the top, and over to the bottom of the table's other side. Cut the appropriate length.
2. Place and Paste
Lay the paper on a flat surface. Using a sponge, apply wallpaper paste to the back of the grass cloth. Center the wallpaper back on the tabletop with equal lengths on the sides to cover the legs. Then use a plastic putty knife to smooth paper and remove any air bubbles.
3. Create Corners
With the paper pasted to the table, cut into the edges of the creases formed where the paper covers the top and sides. It is best to crease the paper along the edge of the table and use this as your guide. Stop cutting when you reach the corners of the table. Wrap the corners by pulling the leg pieces to the front and pasting.
4. Cut Again
On each side, cut another line horizontally where the leg meets the front of the table. You will wrap these pieces of paper around the legs later.
5. Define the Legs
Next, move on to the paper that's between the two legs at each end. Cut up to the corners on the inside edges of the legs using a craft knife. Snip off about half of the loose panel. Paste the remaining portion up onto the underside of the table, and smooth. You can reinforce the pasted paper on the underside of the table with a staple gun. Repeat on other side.
6. Conceal the Legs
Finish wrapping the paper tightly around each leg. Cut off any excess once legs are completely covered. Repeat on other legs.
7. Wrap the Edges
Moving to the corners of the table, where the top meets the legs, create a diagonal crease in one corner, as if wrapping a gift. Then fold the remaining portion over the front and under the center of the table. If your table has a drawer, don't completely paste the pieces to the underside yet. Repeat process on the other three corners.
8. Finish with the Drawer
Turn the table upside down. Cut out a section of paper from the table front where the drawer fits. Paste down all edges underneath the table. You can use a staple gun to reinforce the pasted paper to the underside of the table. Next, drill a hole in the front center of the drawer for the knob. Cut a piece of wallpaper to fit the drawer front, and paste it on. Trim any excess paper once the front is covered. Secure the knob to the drawer.