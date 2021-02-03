We're Making These No-Sew Gingham Bookmarks for All Our Book Club Friends
Sara Albers of Alice & Lois shares how to make easy DIY bookmarks—and suddenly everyone's a voracious reader.
Grab some gingham fabric (or even an old gingham checked button-down shirt) to make these easy DIY bookmarks that are bound to be the talk of book club. Sara Albers of Alice & Lois crafted up one of the cutest handmade bookmark ideas we've seen, and they're so simple you can even get the kids in on the action. Using card stock paper, fabric, and double-sided fusible appliqué paper as the adhesive, Albers was able to skip the sewing and without sacrificing an inch of pizzazz thanks to a brightly colored yarn tassel. These DIY bookmark ideas are perfect for your favorite teachers and book-loving friends—just make sure to fix up a few extras for your upcoming reads.
- Gingham fabric (you can even use an old checked shirt)
- Double-sided fusible appliqué paper
- Cardstock paper
- Iron
- Scissors (or paper cutter)
- Yarn
- Glue
Cut the fusible appliqué paper to fit both sides of the card stock. Once cut, peel a side of the paper and wrap onto the paper bookmark.
Wrap fabric around the paper bookmark. Fold down the edges to make a clean hem. You will first wrap the long sides, then the short sides.
Now it is time to iron the bookmark. The hot iron will set the fusible paper to the cardstock and the fabric. Follow instructions on the packaging.
Next add a small piece of fusible paper (peel off both sides of paper) and fold the ends down onto it. Press with hot iron.
For the final flourish, create a yarn tassel.
- Wrap the yarn around three fingers eight times.
- Cut a new piece of yarn measuring about 6 inches. Tie this piece of yarn around the middle of the looped yarn.
- Fold the looped yard in half, taking care that the string you tied to the middle is out of the way.
- Wrap another piece of yarn around the top of the yarn bundle.
- Cut the bottom loops of yarn. This will be the bottom of the tassel.
- Trim the bottom of tassel to be even.
- Add a dab of hot glue to the back of the bookmark and adhere the top of the string you used to tie your looped yarn together.