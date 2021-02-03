We're Making These No-Sew Gingham Bookmarks for All Our Book Club Friends

Grab some gingham fabric (or even an old gingham checked button-down shirt) to make these easy DIY bookmarks that are bound to be the talk of book club. Sara Albers of Alice & Lois crafted up one of the cutest handmade bookmark ideas we've seen, and they're so simple you can even get the kids in on the action. Using card stock paper, fabric, and double-sided fusible appliqué paper as the adhesive, Albers was able to skip the sewing and without sacrificing an inch of pizzazz thanks to a brightly colored yarn tassel. These DIY bookmark ideas are perfect for your favorite teachers and book-loving friends—just make sure to fix up a few extras for your upcoming reads.