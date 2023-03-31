Here’s How Much The Average Costco Member Spends Per Trip

Hint: it’s more than Target!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023
Costco
Photo:

jetcityimage/Getty Images

Everybody jokes about how easy it is to spend money at Target, but according to recent research, it’s Costco that does the most damage to our bank accounts. 

According to data prepared for Insider, the average Costco shopper spends just over $100 per visit and makes 30 trips per year, for a total of approximately $3,000 annually. By contrast, the average Target shopper spends $50 per visit, and the average Walmart shopper spends $54 per visit.

But Costco’s own numbers suggest that shoppers actually spend much more. A representative for the wholesale retailer told Nexstar that the actual average transaction amount—per shopper and per visit—is closer to “roughly $150 per order.” 

The things we do for free samples!

In a March 2023 earnings call, Costco CFO Richard Galanti said that the average Executive Costco member—who pays for a $120 membership—“spends more and shops more” compared to shoppers with basic Business or Gold Star memberships, which cost $60. 

In an earlier call, Galanti noted that Costco averages 5 years and 7 months between membership price increases, and that the company is due for a hike. He did make it clear that that timetable was flexible, but hinted that an increase was on the horizon.

"It's a question of when not if," he said.  

It’s important to note that the typical Costco shopper has a considerably higher household income than those who rely on Target and Walmart: $128,000 versus $80,000.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A bartender pours a freshly made drink into a glass
Best Cocktail Subscription Boxes
Red, rose and white wine in glasses on white background, top view. Wine bar, shop, winery, wine tasting concept. Hard light and harsh shadows
Best Wine Delivery Services
Green Mountain Tops of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Ultimate Great Smoky Mountains Guide
Masculine Southern Living Room in White with Christmas tree in the corner and garland hung on the mantel.
Holiday Trivia: 30 Questions And Answers For Your Next Party Game
Gasparilla exterior
This Historic Florida Inn Has Perfected The Art Of An Old-Fashioned Christmas
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Historic Homes
Taking on the Tear-Downs: Homeowners Are Giving Abandoned Homes New Life
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
White Kitchen with Marble Countertops and Acrylic Stools
Here's How Much It Costs To Update Your Countertops
Azaleas
How To Grow And Care For Azaleas
Christmas At Castle Hart Lacey Chabert and Stuart Townsend
It's Here! Hallmark Announces Full Holiday Movie Schedule
Chattanooga, TN
The Best Places for a Dreamy Retirement in the South
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Rolling Fork Tornado Damage Wide Shot
At Least 27 Reported Tornadoes Hit Five Southern States: Here’s How To Help
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Planetary Alignment
5 Planets Are Set To Align In Rare And Beautiful Occurrence. Here’s How To See It