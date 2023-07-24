10-Year-Old Boy Plays Piano To Soothe Dogs At Houston Shelter

Yuvi Agarwal has found a way to combine his love for music and dogs while giving back to his community.

The 10 year old has been volunteering at Houston Pets Alive! once a week for the past few months, treating shelter residents to soothing musical performances.

Music has been a part of Yuvi’s life since he was a toddler. His mom Priyanka told KHOU 11 News that he’s been playing the piano since he was four, and the drums since he was just five. The family dog, Bozo, is reportedly a big fan of the fifth grader’s tunes.

“When I play the piano or when I play music just on my speakers or something, my dog just always just relaxes, lies down, and just listens to the music,” Yuvi explained to the local news station. “I decided to basically play music for the animals. Definitely not drums, a melodious instrument such as piano, guitar, steel pan, and that will reduce their anxiety."

Noelle Delgado, executive director for Houston Pets Alive!, said Yuvi’s efforts are paying off.

“We have seen our dogs significantly less stressed when Yuvi comes and plays music for them,” Delgado told Southern Living. “They tend to lay down when they hear the music, seem more relaxed, and attentive.”

“He is very mindful of the types of instruments he plays for them. He makes sure they produce calming sounds,” she continued. “These soothing moments that Yuvi gives them are very beneficial for our dogs since they unfortunately spend most of the day in a kennel and for some of them this can be very stressful.”

Keep up the good work, Yuvi!

