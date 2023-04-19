Houston Shelter Celebrating Taylor Swift Tour Stop By Dropping Cat Adoption Price To $13

We can’t think of a better way to welcome the world’s most famous cat lady!

Published on April 19, 2023
Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Photo:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is headed to Houston, and one local animal shelter knows all too well how to celebrate the arrival of the famed cat lover. 

Houston Humane Society (HHS) is honoring Swift's three nights at NRG Park by shaking $37 off cat adoption fees, dropping the price from $50 to $13: the singer's lucky number. 

The discount applies to all cats that have been at HHS for more than 30 days and lasts through Sunday, April 23. So if you’re looking to add a new feline to your family, speak now.

Swift has three cats: Olivia Benson (named after the Law & Order SVU character), Meredith Grey (named for the Grey's Anatomy protagonist), and Benjamin Button (after the reverse-aging hero brought to life by Brad Pitt).

“I have cats,” Swift explained to Time in 2019. “I’m obsessed with them. I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called Cats, I just thought, like, I gotta do this,” she said. “Like, this is my calling in life to do this—for the ladies.”

Swift kicks off the H-Town leg of the sold-out tour on Friday, April 21. You can browse HHS’s adoptable cats at houstonhumane.org

