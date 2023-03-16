Honda Recalling Half A Million Vehicles Due To Seatbelt Issue

Many of the company’s top-selling models are impacted.

Published on March 16, 2023
Honda Dealer
Photo:

shaunl/Getty Images

Honda is recalling a total of 448,613 vehicles throughout the U.S. and Canada due to a potential latching issue with the front seatbelts, the Associated Press reports.

The recall involves a number of the company’s top-selling models including the 2017 through 2020 CR-V, the 2018 and 2019 Accord, the 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and the 2019 Insight. The 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX models are also included.

According to documents shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Honda says that the surface coating on the buckle can deteriorate over time. The release button can shrink at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching. This elevates the risk of occupants suffering injuries in a crash.

Honda said that the issue first came to light back in 2019 and that the company has received 301 warranty claims related to the problem since. Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries caused by the problem.

Impacted owners can expect to be contacted by mail on April 17 with instructions to take their vehicle to an authorized dealer for a free seat belt buckle replacement and installation.  

For more information and to check if your car is impacted, visit honda.com/recalls.

