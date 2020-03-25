Homemade Toilet Bowl Cleaner is The DIY Project I Can't Stop Making
Focus on the home in a DIY sense has amped up over the past couple of years. This could present as anything from minor home remodels to major reconstruction of an outdoor living space for year-round enjoyment. My solution? Homemade toilet bowl cleaner. Don't judge. I've already baked cookies, made lamp shades, and designed the dog a swimsuit. There are plenty of benefits to making your own cleaning products. It helps to pass the time, you learn something new, and the end result is an all natural cleaning product for extra peace of mind.
DIY toilet cleaner (or FTBs—fizzy toilet bombs—as I've affectionately named them) are perfect for a refreshing, light sanitation in between deep cleans. Completely natural and made with simple pantry ingredients (baking soda, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide), this quick project comes together in just 15 minutes of hands-on time. And the recipe is super forgiving; I didn't have packaged citric acid in my kitchen so I substituted fresh lemon juice, which worked just as well. Of course, you can customize FTBs with your favorite essential oils for a personalized scent. My choice is a delightful combination of lavender and eucalyptus.
Pro tip: Be sure to add the vinegar and hydrogen peroxide mixture into the baking soda and citric acid ingredients extremely slowly, or your fun, DIY project will end in disaster. In other words, we don't want these babies fizzing up before they hit the toilet.
Making natural toilet cleaner is a great project to get the entire family involved. (Did I really just say that?) Assign specific tasks for everyone like stirring the ingredients or placing the mixture in ice cube trays to dry and harden overnight. Once they are ready to be used, store your FTBs in an airtight container. (And hide them before the kids decide to find out what would happen if . . .)
Give this satisfying project a try when you're tired of watching TV and baking cookies... or when you're simply in the mood for a little spring cleaning.