Home Cleaning and Housekeeping The Most Broken House Rules In Southern Homes State-By-State Get ahead of household rule-breaking. By Hallie Milstein Hallie Milstein Hallie Milstein is an Editorial Fellow for Southern Living covering food and culture. She has been published in Modern Luxury magazines, Our State Magazine, and Hudson Valley Magazine. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on December 27, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Catherine Falls Commercial Mamas across the South are shaking their heads in unison. According to a new study by HomeAdvisor, we’re all dealing with the same strife in our households when it comes to the rules that go wayside. In fact, the study found that house rules are broken at least once daily in a third of American homes. The survey results also show that some rules are more commonly set than others. Putting things back in place is the most common expectation in homes, according to the study. Just because it’s a rule though, doesn’t mean the kids are following it. This is especially the case in Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Florida—the most likely places in the South to have at least one household rule broken daily. Thanks to this study, the next time that the kiddos neglect to keep their room clean or we catch them red-handed with an unmade bed, we won’t be too surprised, but we sure will be prepared. Keep your eyes peeled though, because the youngsters aren’t the only culprits; The report shows that dads and brothers are the most likely household suspects. Here’s the most common rule, and unfortunately, the most commonly broken rule in every Southern state. Alabama Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Make the bed Arkansas Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Delaware Most common: Share household choresMost broken: Turn off lights when leaving the room Florida Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Georgia Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Keep room clean Kentucky Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Louisiana Most common: Clear dishes after eatingMost broken: Put items back in place Maryland Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Mississippi Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Missouri Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place North Carolina Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Oklahoma Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Keep room clean South Carolina Most common: Turn off tv while not watchingMost broken: Keep room clean Tennessee Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Texas Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place Virginia Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Put items back in place West Virginia Most common: Put items back in placeMost broken: Keep room clean Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit