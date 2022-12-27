The Most Broken House Rules In Southern Homes State-By-State

Get ahead of household rule-breaking.

Published on December 27, 2022
Mamas across the South are shaking their heads in unison. According to a new study by HomeAdvisor, we’re all dealing with the same strife in our households when it comes to the rules that go wayside. In fact, the study found that house rules are broken at least once daily in a third of American homes. 

The survey results also show that some rules are more commonly set than others. Putting things back in place is the most common expectation in homes, according to the study. Just because it’s a rule though, doesn’t mean the kids are following it. This is especially the case in Alabama, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Florida—the most likely places in the South to have at least one household rule broken daily.

Thanks to this study, the next time that the kiddos neglect to keep their room clean or we catch them red-handed with an unmade bed, we won’t be too surprised, but we sure will be prepared. Keep your eyes peeled though, because the youngsters aren’t the only culprits; The report shows that dads and brothers are the most likely household suspects.

Here’s the most common rule, and unfortunately, the most commonly broken rule in every Southern state.

Alabama

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Make the bed

Arkansas

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Delaware

Most common: Share household chores
Most broken: Turn off lights when leaving the room

Florida

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Georgia

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Keep room clean

Kentucky

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Louisiana 

Most common: Clear dishes after eating
Most broken: Put items back in place

Maryland 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Mississippi 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Missouri 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

North Carolina 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Oklahoma 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Keep room clean

South Carolina 

Most common: Turn off tv while not watching
Most broken: Keep room clean

Tennessee 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Texas 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

Virginia 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Put items back in place

West Virginia 

Most common: Put items back in place
Most broken: Keep room clean

