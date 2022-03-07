Amazon Shoppers Say This Adirondack Chair Is a 'Gorgeous' Addition to Their Yards, and It's $90 Off
Lounging outside by the pool or the firepit is one of the most enjoyable ways to spend a warm spring day or evening. The best way to do it is in a chair that you can sink into and feel comfortable in for a few hours. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers found exactly that in the Yefu Adirondack Chair, which happens to be one of Amazon's best-sellers.
This Adirondack chair is made out of plastic materials with a wood-like finish. It has all the benefits of thick, high-quality plastic, like being water-resistant and durable, while maintaining the look of a classic Adirondack chair. Available in six colors, it has wide armrests to balance a drink or a book and a deep, sloped seat that allows you to sit in a semi-reclined position. This ergonomic design helps to alleviate spinal pressure, according to the brand, letting you relax.
The chair itself weighs 30 pounds, so it's sure to be sturdy and secure. Plus, it can support up to 400 pounds with ease. And right now, the Adirondack chair is on sale in all colors at Amazon and up to $90 off thanks to a clickable coupon you can apply to one of the available hues.
BUY IT: Starting at $149.98 with coupon (orig. $239.99); amazon.com
The chair comes with instructions for putting the six included pieces together in just five steps. One shopper said the directions were "very clear and easy to follow," and they assembled their chair in just under a half hour.
That same shopper described the chair's wood-like finish as "even prettier in person" and said it has a somewhat glossy finish. "Totally surpassed my expectations" they added, calling it "a gorgeous new addition to my backyard."
Another happy reviewer said that the chair is "a lot more comfortable to sit in" than an Adirondack chair they already owned. It's "very structurally sound" and the "quality is very impressive," they wrote, adding that the chair's materials make it easy to clean with a hose and air dry.
Set yourself up for the warm months ahead with one (or two) of the Yefu Adirondack Chairs while they're still on sale at Amazon today.