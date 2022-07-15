Small Front Yard Landscaping Ideas to Make the Most of Your Space

Not everyone wants a large lawn. Sometimes a small and tidy street-facing yard is all you need to feel like you have your own space, but without sacrificing your Saturdays all in the name of upkeep. These small front yard landscaping ideas will help maximize your space, regardless of whether you are content with your small yard or wish you had more to work with. From hardscaping to lush lawns and romantic-looking curb appeal, the right landscaping can catapult your small front yard to the envy of the neighborhood.

Start by considering the style of your home and what type of maintenance and upkeep you're willing to take on. From there, you can consult the experts at your local garden center who can help determine the elements that are best suited for your yard. Professional landscaping companies can see your vision through from start to finish, but coming up with a plan and executing it on your own can be a rewarding experience if you're up for getting your hands dirty.

No matter which route you take, inspiration is key. Use these small front yard landscaping ideas to help get you on your way.