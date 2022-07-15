Small Front Yard Landscaping Ideas to Make the Most of Your Space
Not everyone wants a large lawn. Sometimes a small and tidy street-facing yard is all you need to feel like you have your own space, but without sacrificing your Saturdays all in the name of upkeep. These small front yard landscaping ideas will help maximize your space, regardless of whether you are content with your small yard or wish you had more to work with. From hardscaping to lush lawns and romantic-looking curb appeal, the right landscaping can catapult your small front yard to the envy of the neighborhood.
Start by considering the style of your home and what type of maintenance and upkeep you're willing to take on. From there, you can consult the experts at your local garden center who can help determine the elements that are best suited for your yard. Professional landscaping companies can see your vision through from start to finish, but coming up with a plan and executing it on your own can be a rewarding experience if you're up for getting your hands dirty.
No matter which route you take, inspiration is key. Use these small front yard landscaping ideas to help get you on your way.
Layer the Lush
More is more in this tiny yard. Layers of green, given order by low-lying boxwood borders along the path, utilizes every square inch. Instead of going a symmetrical route, the yard features different elements on both sides of the yard, which gives it a more casual, whimsical feel.
Invite Them In
With a small front yard, there is much opportunity to let the front door act as the focal point. Here, a crown of 'New Dawn' roses adds charm to the entry while encouraging the eye to look up instead of just out—a surefire way to feign a bigger yard.
Give It Structure
A low border frames the lawn to create a more formal look. Keeping the border open instead of closing in the whole yard creates a welcoming feel.
Keep It Tidy
When working with a small yard, the house can easily start to look overgrown if the elements get too tall or heavy—particularly if the house is on the smaller side. The lawn in this small front yard is topped with small beds that bring color, texture, and height to the design, but don't infringe on the home's architectural elements. Once your bushes start to creep up to the height of your windows, you might start to feel like your yard is taking over. Thankfully a hedge trimmer can usually get things back in order quickly.
Don't Overthink It
It's important to be realistic with your small yard. The steep slope of this yard would make turf maintenance a dangerous task. A ground cover can give you the green look you're after, but won't require much upkeep if any.
Separate the Space
The lower yard and upper yard are separated by a short gate, which allows for distinctly different feels between the two areas without feeling chaotic or disjointed.
Roll Out the Green Carpet
One of the reasons you opted for a small front yard to begin with might have been the appeal of retiring your mower—for good. In that case, embrace the ground cover even if you have a flat yard. To keep things from getting boring, dress up porch containers with vibrant blooms and you'll have a low-maintenance front yard that's still worthy of the neighborhood curb appeal award.
Allow Overflow
Speaking of overgrown, depending on your home style, that might be just the look you're after. Here, the landscaping practically spills from the yard and makes no apologies. Whimsical elements look as if they weren't meant to be contained, but that just adds to the charm.
Consider the Hardscape
Whether you're at the beach or at the lake, in the mountains or in town, hardscaping can help foster a sense of place and give interest to living landscape elements. Whether it's river rock to contain a lush row of ferns, a brick retaining wall, or a concrete half wall to partition off the side yard, these elements go a long way in adding texture and structure.