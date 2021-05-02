The Best Outdoor Speakers on Amazon for Every Occasion and Budget
When it comes to summertime, there's no place quite as relaxing as your own backyard. As warm weather rolls in, it's time to brake out the lawn chairs, draw back the pool covers, and uncover the fire pit. It's the season where citronella candles line the deck and string lights brighten you space. The smell of grilled barbecue favorites like chicken, steak, and corn on the cob fill the air with their wonderful aromas. Projectors are taken out of boxes and white sheets are set up against houses to screen new releases and classics. The only thing that could make this summer scene even better? A great outdoor speaker. There are a myriad of options when it comes to shopping for the best outdoor speakers. If you're looking for Bluetooth or wireless options, waterproof and durable options, or even speakers that blend into your oasis seamlessly, we've got you covered. Take the leap and make your backyard the place to be this summer.
Affordable: EWA Pro Portable Speaker
This tiny speaker fits right in the palm of your hand. Don’t underestimate its power to deliver great sound just because of its size. It’s the ultimate to-go speaker on the days when you’re up for an adventure. Keep it safe inside the carrying case included.
Affordable: OontZ Angle 3
At a very affordable price point, this portable speaker is a must for projectors. Its range is up to 100 feet and it doesn’t distort the sound from music or movies as the volume is raised.
Affordable: Margaritaville Sounds of Paradise Outdoor Tiki Torch Speaker
If Margaritaville is where you dream of being, these speakers will get you one step closer. They are conveniently designed to look like tiki torches, and they even come with the poles to mount them on. They’re the ultimate oasis accessory.
Mid-Range: Pohopa Lantern Speaker
If you want your speakers to add to the decor of your outdoor space, try these lantern ones. They’re designed to look more like a lantern than a speaker, and they're even fit with LED lights for dual function. They’re great if you want to purchase a few and position around the yard for surround sound or if you just want one to add music to a smaller yard.
Mid-Range: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
This speaker is great for people on the move. If you have multiple areas in your backyard and you want to hear music in a specific section, this portable option can easily be moved around. It’s also great for the days where you venture beyond your backyard as it has a hook to easily clip in and carry on your adventures.
Mid-Range: TIC Omnidirectional In-Ground Speaker
These speakers are great to scatter throughout your backyard for a surround sound experience. If you have multiple areas in your space, these in-ground options to make sure sound travels evenly throughout. They’ll blend into landscaped areas well and are durable and long-lasting.
Splurge: Bose SoundLink Color II
This speaker is a great option for the indoor-outdoor folks that want a reliable and easy-to-use system. It’s small enough to carry in and out as you please. We love the built in microphone feature that allows you to take calls right through the speaker.
Splurge: ION Audio Tailgater
Looking to host a true party. This speaker is for you. It comes with a microphone so you can live out all your karaoke dreams in your backyard. It’s also equipped with FM radio.
Splurge: Polk Audio Atrium Outdoor Speakers
If you’re looking to mount your speakers more permanently, try this model. Spread them out in your space and deliver unmatched sound all summer long.
Splurge: Klipsch Outdoor Speaker
While this rock speaker may not fool everyone, it sure does blend in well. It’s great around landscaped areas of your yard that are outfitted with lots of rocks. It doesn’t draw too much attention and works to project the sound throughout your space.