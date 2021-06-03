This Portable Outdoor Fire Pit Is What’s Missing From Your Backyard—and It’s on Sale for Just $35
When it comes to decorating your outdoor space, there's nothing that brings people together like a fire pit. In what other setting do friends and family sit closely together with minimal distractions to spark up conversations, tell stories, play games, and sing songs all at the center of a mesmerizing flame? And the s'mores and fire-roasted hot dogs are always a plus.
If you're looking for a fire pit for small outdoor gatherings this year, this basic option from Walmart is the perfect choice. The Mainstays Outdoor Fire Pit is a portable, lightweight fire pit that works in all outdoor settings—and it's on sale for just $35 at Walmart.
BUY IT: $35.01 (orig. $48.30); walmart.com
The 28-inch fire pit is made from durable aluminum that's high-temperature heat-resistant and all-weather resistant to stand against the elements. It has four sturdy legs that can be placed on patios, decks, grass, and even sand. It comes with a mesh spark guard to cover open flames, a fire stoker, and a weather-resistant PVC cover to protect it from snow and rain. What's more, it only weighs 11 pounds, so you can easily take it to camping sites or neighborhood block parties.
Shoppers who have bought the outdoor fire pit at Walmart say that it's easy to assemble, use, and cover: One shopper even said that the PVC cover stayed on throughout an entire storm. Many shoppers praised it for being a good size for parties, yet light enough to move around, and almost every shopper called out the affordable price as the main highlight.
Why spend a fortune on an outdoor fire pit when this attractive and functional one is discounted at just $35? Shop the fire pit hundreds of Walmart shoppers love while it's on sale.