This Mosquito Solution Has a Cult Following, and It's Finally Back in Stock

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've all been there. You’re roasting s’mores over your outdoor firepit after a relaxing backyard BBQ when it hits you: that aggressively annoying stinging sensation that says today’s outdoor activities are done for and tomorrow you’ll be itching like crazy. Hello mosquito season.

It happens every year, and even with decades of experience fighting these pesky skin piercers we still end up with itchy, spotted legs come June. It’s not that we haven’t tried it all–we’ve doused our legs in bug spray to the point that our very own skin feels flammable more times than we’d like to count. And don’t get us started on how often our backyards turn into low-key tiki bars with citronella torches ablaze, tauntingly reminding us that we’re not actually anywhere near an ocean. If it’s an option, we’ve tried it, and nothing has seemed to really do the trick.

That’s where Madison James Flyway Sticks proved us wrong. Not only did these small, burnable sticks show us that we never have to smell like bug spray again, but they also confirmed there’s a way to keep pests away that’s all natural. Made with Texas cedar, clove, geranium, citronella, and other natural ingredients, they keep pests away for four hours without harming beneficial insects, like local bees. Plus, with pretty, eco-friendly paper packaging, these packs of 31 sticks feel high-end enough to send to family, friends, and neighbors as a practical summertime gift.

Sound too good to be true? The internet says otherwise. This cult favorite sold out last year, and reviewers can’t get enough. One Texan reviewer even wrote that she uses these sticks every evening on her porch, saying she’d tried citronella candles and mosquito coils, “but nothing works as well as these sticks.”

WATCH: 5 Ways to Keep Mosquitos at Bay