Different Ways to Hang Outdoor String Lights
Four patterns to get your yard’s evening glow just right.
Warm weather in the South means plenty of time outdoors, but as the summer months drag on, it can become too hot to enjoy your space during the day. Taking your parties outside at night is always a plus. It is important that you can see all the friendly faces, so make sure you have plenty of light out there. Here are some of our favorite ways to hang outdoor string lights as well as decorative bulbs to make things really shine.
The Zigzag
When you're working in a sizable area, this look covers more ground than a standard linear style. Just know that if you don't have a fence framing your yard, you'll need to install multiple anchor points.
The X Factor
Want overhead lighting in a pinch? The simple crisscross delivers easily and affordably. While it works best in square spaces, you can also try it over a long dining table.
The Square
While not best for fully illuminating evening meals, this design is an instant mood setter. Have a big backyard? Perimeter lighting (coupled with distinctive flooring) can help establish a separate space for dining.
The Sunray
This pattern certainly elicits its oohs and aahs. It requires one strong anchor point to bear the brunt of the weight, so if you're a DIY novice, consider hiring a professional to hang it for you.
Now that you've picked a pattern to hang your outdoor string lights, make sure you've found the right bulb style.
Edison
With their exposed filaments and retro-inspired shapes, these charming picks are patio favorites. This one comes in 20-foot strands.
Globe
Create a bistro-like ambience with this traditional choice. These dimmable bulbs come on strands from 25 to 100 feet long.
Lantern
String lights double as patio decor when bulbs are wrapped in lantern-style covers. These bronze shades carry vintage vibes on 20-foot strands.
