It’s the Summer of the Retro Lawn Chair– and We’ve Got Our Spritzers Ready

If there’s one thing you’ll never hear us complain about, it’s the strides outdoor furniture has made toward becoming as indoors-like as possible. We’ll always love a good patio sofa and the buttery soft outdoor cushions that sit atop it. But there’s something about those throwback metal and webbed lawn chairs that make them a close second in terms of coziness: nostalgia. Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, these backyard staples made appearances everywhere from picnics and block parties to front yard happy hours.

And thanks to the pandemic, which made socially distanced gatherings the norm, they've made a serious comeback. Portable, affordable, and compact, lawn chairs are practical for toting to your friend's backyard while also offering a larger dose of personality than your average camping chair. While this summer we'll (fingers crossed!) be clinking wine glasses indoors again, we don't have plans of stashing these nostalgic gems away anytime soon. Want to bring vintage style into your back—or front—yard? Here are eight options to shop right now.