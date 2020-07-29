It’s the Summer of the Retro Lawn Chair– and We’ve Got Our Spritzers Ready
If there’s one thing you’ll never hear us complain about, it’s the strides outdoor furniture has made toward becoming as indoors-like as possible. We’ll always love a good patio sofa and the buttery soft outdoor cushions that sit atop it. But there’s something about those throwback metal and webbed lawn chairs that make them a close second in terms of coziness: nostalgia. Back in the ‘50s and ‘60s, these backyard staples made appearances everywhere from picnics and block parties to front yard happy hours.
And thanks to the pandemic, which made socially distanced gatherings the norm, they've made a serious comeback. Portable, affordable, and compact, lawn chairs are practical for toting to your friend's backyard while also offering a larger dose of personality than your average camping chair. While this summer we'll (fingers crossed!) be clinking wine glasses indoors again, we don't have plans of stashing these nostalgic gems away anytime soon. Want to bring vintage style into your back—or front—yard? Here are eight options to shop right now.
Novogratz Poolside Roberta Rocking Chair
Whether you’re having coffee on the front porch or toasting the end of the workweek on the front lawn, this weather-resistant steel rocker makes for the perfect landing spot to sip and sway.
Buy it: $130; amazon.com
Webbed Folding Camping Chair
It doesn’t get any more All-American than a classic web-strapped folding chair—unless that webbing is red, white, and blue. These patriotic outdoor seats are perfect companions for all your summer fun, from Labor Day picnics and 4th of July barbecues to lazy days by the beach or lake.
Buy it: $99 for two; wayfair.com
Karim Patio Dining Chair
There’s nothing old-fashioned about this scalloped-edge metal armchair which, despite its midcentury inspiration, looks sleek and modern on a front porch. Available in red and turquoise, it’s also a great way to add a punch of color outdoors.
Buy it: $141; homedepot.com
Heather Dutton Aurora Sling Chair
Bring ‘70s vibes to your backyard with this collapsible sling chair. While the portability makes it extra convenient, it’s the chic patterns that’ll have all your neighbors swooning (and asking where you got it).
Buy it: $150; target.com
Griffith 3-Piece Outdoor Set
The perfect little retro set for sipping happy hour spritzers on the front lawn, these "Grasshopper Green" tulip chairs and table come with a powder-coated finish for the ultimate in durability. (They're also available in four other colors.)
Buy it: From $168; amazon.com
Benner 2-Piece Folding Chair Set
Stripes are about as traditional a pattern as you can get for summertime, and this set’s faded red colorway gives it an especially vintage vibe.
Buy it: $119 for two; wayfair.com
Flash Furniture Patio Arm Chair
Looking for a budget buy that’s equal parts retro and contemporary? This one’s top notch (and available in a round or square back). As one Amazon reviewer said, “I can see why these chairs don’t stay in stock for very long.”
Buy it: $63; amazon.com
Rio Brands Folding Beach Chair
The classic webstrapped design gets even beachier in various shades of blue. This front lawn staple sports a heavy duty steel frame and molded arms for comfort. Perfect for toting to the sand and back.
Buy it: $50; target.com